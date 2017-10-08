Community & PeopleEducation

25th annual marching band competition

Irondale High School hosted the 25th Annual Music of the Knight marching band competition on Saturday, Sept. 30. The competitive field show featured a combination of music, marching, movement, and visual effects featuring three classes (A, AA, AAA). The competition included local and regional marching bands from Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin. (Sun Focus staff photos by Sam Lenhart)

The Coon Rapids Marching band presented Zodiac, a story based on the constellations in the night sky. The show progressed through four of the signs on the Zodiac: Sagittarius, Gemini, Scorpio and Libra. Zodiac is an original composition. The Blaine Marching Bengals played a story of treasure and conflict. The greedy people of the castle desire to steal a jewel from the dragon while she is away. Upon a successful heist, the dragon comes and enacts revenge. The Blaine Bengals are an 80-piece marching band. The band was directed by Alec Paquin. The Andover Marching band presented Spectrum, a story of light, elements, and the planet. "You can split them apart, understand each one individually, but it is when all the colors combine, that the light is truest." The band was directed by John Devine. The Anoka High School marching band presented Machina. The presentation featured an electric guitar, color guard and stunning visuals.
