Police reports from Mounds View Sept. 21-28

Theft, burglary

• Bicycle – reported stolen Sept. 23 on the 2600 block of County Road I.

• Fraud – reported stolen Sept. 23 on the 2700 block of Mounds View Boulevard.

• Camping equipment – reported stolen Sept. 26 on the 2600 bloc of Scotch Court.

• Wallet – reported stolen Sept. 27 on the 2500 block of Mounds View Boulevard.

• Vehicle – reported stolen Sept. 27 on the 2600 block of Scotland Court.

Driving while intoxicated

• Male driver – arrested for DWI Sept. 21 on Silver Lake Road and County Road H2.

• Female driver- arrested for DWI Sept. 23 on County Road I and Pleasant View Drive.

— Compiled by Sam Lenhart, Sun Focus Newspapers