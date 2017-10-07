Football roundup: Irondale bounces back to beat Park Center

By Matthew Davis

Irondale didn’t stay down long after suffering its first loss of the season to Coon Rapids a couple weeks ago.

Led by quarterback Brendan White and running back Parker Freiberg, the Knights got back on track Sept. 29 with a 35-13 win at Park Center (2-3). White threw for two touchdowns, and Freiberg ran for two as the Knights improved to 4-1 for the season.

White got things going with a 2-yard TD pass to Ayrias Sears early in the first quarter. Freiberg made it 14-0 with six seconds left in the quarter on a 4-yard run.

Freiberg scored his second of the game with 7:52 left in the half on a 3-yard TD run for a 21-0 lead. He finished with 174 yards rushing on 39 carries. Aden Price of Irondale catches a pass against Park Center in the Knights’ 35-13 win Sept. 29. (Photo by Brian Flanary)

Park Center got on the board after that, but Sears pushed the lead back to three TDs on an 18-yard fumble recovery, 28-7 at the half. Ronney Trass forced the fumble for Irondale. He also had six tackles and a sack.

White extended the lead in the fourth quarter on a 9-yard TD pass to Leighton Glodek for a 35-7 advantage. The Knights signal caller finish with 125 yards on 13-22 passing.

Irondale will look to establish its second winning streak of the season Friday at 7 p.m. at home against Henry Sibley (1-4).

Fridley ends skid against St. Paul Central

After a gauntlet of state tournament caliber teams, Fridley ended its three-game losing streak Sept. 29 in a 14-6 homecoming win against St. Paul Central (1-4).

Nate Soto put Fridley ahead with 7:05 remaining in the opening quarter on a 6-yard TD run. Soto had 15 yards rushing on four carries, and he 91 yards receiving on four catches.

Soto had Fridley’s second TD in the third quarter on a 22-yard connection with quarterback Noah Couwenhoven. The Tigers signal caller had 130 yards on 7-17 passing. Kaleb Blaha caught two of Couwenhoven’s passes for 17 yards, and Nick Phillips had a 26-yard reception. Frank Valteirrez makes a block for Fridley in the Tigers’ 14-6 win over St. Paul Central Sept. 29. (Photo by Courtney Rathke)

Ben Zayzay led the Tigers ground game with 98 yards on 16 attempts. Michael Ude rushed for 27 yards on eight carries, and Tri Tran ran for 20 yards on eight attempts.

Davion Mitchell-Curry led the Tigers defense with eight tackles, and Jaquelle Larson had six. Phillips and Suheb Elmi recorded a sack apiece.

St. Paul Central didn’t score until 1:09 remained in the game.

Fridley (2-3) will visit Minneapolis Washburn (2-3) Friday at 7 p.m.

Polars too much for Columbia Heights

Surrendering three second quarter touchdowns buried Columbia Heights’ chances against defending Class A champion Minneapolis North Sept. 29 in a 52-21 loss.

Columbia Heights Antonio Triplett Jr. put the Hylanders ahead 7-0 early on a 1-yard run. Triplett had 125 yards rushing on 38 carries and two TDs.

Minneapolis North (5-0) jumped ahead 16-7 with two unanswered TDs, but the Hylanders inched back on a 20-yard TD pass from quarterback Aaron Severson to Deundra Roberson in the second quarter. Leading 16-13, the Polars took control after that point with another two scores before halftime.

Triplett ended Columbia Heights’ scoring drought in the fourth quarter with a 5-yard TD run, which cut the deficit to 38-21. Minneapolis North sealed the game with another pair of touchdowns in the final 2:45.

Columbia Heights (3-2) visits Minneapolis South (1-4) Friday at 3:30 p.m.

