The Golden Gloves Firehouse Gym hosted the Golden Gloves amateur boxing show, a boxing tournament for amateur boxers from across the state, Sept. 29 at Murzyn Hall in Columbia Heights. “Fights in the Heights” featured five bouts with boxers from many Upper Midwest Golden Gloves boxing gyms. Of the Firehouse Gym, Ludy Webster, and Annuar Peralta competed in matches. (Sun Focus staff phot0s by Sam Lenhart)

< > In he red corner, Lyke’s Gym boxer Robert Copeland talks strategy with his coach during a match against Unattached boxer Leo Mendel. Mendel ultimately won the match.