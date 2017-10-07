Arts & EntertainmentCommunity & People

Fights in the Heights

By

The Golden Gloves Firehouse Gym hosted the Golden Gloves amateur boxing show, a boxing tournament for amateur boxers from across the state, Sept. 29 at Murzyn Hall in Columbia Heights. “Fights in the Heights” featured five bouts with boxers from many Upper Midwest Golden Gloves boxing gyms. Of the Firehouse Gym, Ludy Webster, and Annuar Peralta competed in matches. (Sun Focus staff phot0s by Sam Lenhart)

Spectators watch intensely as Firehouse Gym boxer Annuar Peralta boxes against Element Boxing Gym boxer Deonte Sampson. Firehouse Gym boxer Annuar Peralta wins the boxing match against Element Boxing Gym boxer Deonte Sampson. In he red corner, Lyke’s Gym boxer Robert Copeland talks strategy with his coach during a match against Unattached boxer Leo Mendel. Mendel ultimately won the match. Lyke’s Gym boxer Robert Copeland goes up against Unattached boxer Leo Mendel.
