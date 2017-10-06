Probates – NOTICE OF INFORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS (INTESTATE)

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF ANOKA

TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

DISTRICT COURT

PROBATE DIVISION

Court File No.:02-PR-17-460

Estate of

Patricia A. Hutchison,

Decedent

Notice is given that an application for informal appointment of personal representative has been filed with the Registrar. No will has been presented for probate. The application has been granted.

Notice is also given that the Registrar has informally appointed Daniel Hutchison, whose address is 1315 1000th Avenue, Lincoln, IL 62656, as personal representative of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Unless objections are filed with the Court (pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-607) and the Court otherwise orders, the personal representative has full power to administer the Estate including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate.

Any objections to the appointment of the Personal Representative must be filed with this Court and will be heard by the Court after the filing of an appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing.

Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.

Dated: September 26, 2017

By: /s/ Peggy Zdon,

Registrar

Lori OBrien,

Court Administrator

Attorney for Personal Representative

Sheila J. Kelly

Sheila J. Kelly Law Firm, LLC

4856 Banning Avenue

White Bear Lake, MN 55110

Attorney License No: 0387437

Telephone: (612) 568-8758

FAX: (651) 344-0642

Email: [email protected]

Published in the

Mounds View-New Brtn Sun Focus

October 6, 13, 2017

738897