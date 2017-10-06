Probates – NOTICE OF INFORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS (INTESTATE)

STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF ANOKA
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No.:02-PR-17-460
Estate of
Patricia A. Hutchison,
Decedent
Notice is given that an application for informal appointment of personal representative has been filed with the Registrar. No will has been presented for probate. The application has been granted.
Notice is also given that the Registrar has informally appointed Daniel Hutchison, whose address is 1315 1000th Avenue, Lincoln, IL 62656, as personal representative of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Unless objections are filed with the Court (pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-607) and the Court otherwise orders, the personal representative has full power to administer the Estate including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate.
Any objections to the appointment of the Personal Representative must be filed with this Court and will be heard by the Court after the filing of an appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.
Dated: September 26, 2017
By: /s/ Peggy Zdon,
Registrar
Lori OBrien,
Court Administrator
Attorney for Personal Representative
Sheila J. Kelly
Sheila J. Kelly Law Firm, LLC
4856 Banning Avenue
White Bear Lake, MN 55110
Attorney License No: 0387437
Telephone: (612) 568-8758
FAX: (651) 344-0642
Email: [email protected]
Published in the
Mounds View-New Brtn Sun Focus
October 6, 13, 2017
738897