Probates – NOTICE OF INFORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS (INTESTATE)

STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF RAMSEY
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No.: 62-PR-17-706
Estate of:
Richard A. Brown,
Decedent.
Notice is given that an application for informal appointment of personal representative has been filed with the Registrar. No will has been presented for probate. The application has been granted.
Notice is also given that the Registrar has informally appointed Kelly L. Magnuson whose address is 2299 Golf Drive, Woodbury, MN 55129 as personal representative of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Unless objections are filed with the Court (pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-607) and the Court otherwise orders, the personal representative has full power to administer the Estate including, after 30 days for the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate.
Any objections to the appointment of the Personal Representative must be filed with this Court and will be heard by the Court after the filing of an appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.
Dated: September 19, 2017 Laura J. Stevens
Registrar
Michael F. Upton
Court Administrator
Attorney for Estate of Richard A. Brown
Kelly L. Jenzen
Johnston Law Office, P.A.
Easton Place
510 22nd Ave. E., #101
Alexandria, MN 56308
Attorney License No: 301917
Telephone: (320) 762-8814
FAX: (320) 762-9111
Email:[email protected]
Published in the
Mounds View-New Brtn Sun Focus
October 6, 13, 2017
738015