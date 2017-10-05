Focus region calendar of events

Friday, Oct. 6

Northeast Senior Services Fundraiser, 4:30-7 p.m. at Faith United Methodist Church, 2708 33rd Avenue NE, Saint Anthony Village. Come support programs for seniors living in the communities of St. Anthony Village, Columbia Heights, New Brighton and Northeast Minneapolis. The event includes a lemon-rosemary roasted chicken dinner, entertainment, door prizes and a raffle. Tickets cost $15 for adults, $5 for children ages 6-16 and free fro children ages 5 and under. All proceeds will benefit Northeast Senior Services Inc., a non-profit organization. For more information, call 612-781-5096.

Saturday, Oct. 7

Fall Recycling Drop-off and Secure Paper Shredding, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Locke County Park, 840 71st Avenue NE, Fridley. Time to clean out the house and organize the garage! Save the date for Fridley’s last recycling drop-off event of the year. Bring electronics, appliances, tires, bicycles, fluorescent bulbs, batteries, cardboard, carpeting and more. Many items can be dropped off for free; some items have a small charge. Visit FridleyMN.gov/dropoff for a complete list of accepted items and any applicable costs.

Fire Open House, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Fire Station 1, 6431 University Avenue NE in Fridley. Stop by and experience firefighting at the 2017 Fridley Fire Open House. This family-friendly event includes demonstrations, fire and crime prevention stations, giveaways, treats and more. Climb aboard a fire truck and meet Fridley firefighters.

Sunday, Oct. 8

New Brighton Historical Society Annual Harvest Dinner, 1 p.m. at The Eagles Club, 563 Old Highway 8, New Brighton. The public is invited to the New Brighton Area Historical Society’s 21st Annual Harvest Dinner. The society will honor residents aged 80 years and over in the 55112 area code with a complimentary dinner catered by the New Brighton Eagles Auxiliary. The price for the public and residents under 80 is $8. Entertainment will be provided by Jack Canfield and his “4 Plus” band. Reservations are required. To RSVP, call (651) 633-4070 by Oct. 1.

Build your Own Omelet Breakfast, 8:30 a.m. to noon at the Fridley American Legion, 7365 Central Avenue NE in Fridley. The Legion volunteers serve a ‘Build your own omelet breakfast” on the second Sunday of every month. The meal includes omelet, potatos, toast, with coffee or milk. You can also order eggs benedict instead of the omelet. The cost is $8/person.

Monday, Oct. 9

Life Enrichment Forums (LEAFS), 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Philips Lutheran Church, 6180 Highway 65 NE in Fridley. Come discuss a variety of topics. Snack and lunch included. Scholarship is available. Topics include: Psalms; Wolves; Puritans; and Pop Music. Cost is $15/person.

Candidate Forum, 7-9 p.m. at New Brighton City Hall, 803 Old Highway 8. The League of Women Voters – New Brighton will be sponsoring a candidate forums for the 2017 elections. The discussion will feature New Brighton Mayoral and City Council candidates. The forums will be re-broadcast on Channel 16 in New Brighton.

Tuesday, Oct. 10

SAVE Program presentation, 11 a.m. at Mounds View City Hall in the City Council Chambers, 2401 Mounds View Boulevard. The SBM Fire Dept is hosting a “Remember When” presentation. Drug take back bin available for unwanted, unused, or expired prescription medication as well. Officer Heineman will be available to discuss the SAVE Program and what it can do for senior citizens in our community.

Thursday, Oct. 12

Slow Cooker Class, 7-8:30 p.m. at St. Philips Church, 6180 Highway 65 in Fridley. Join HeightsNEXT for “A Date Night with your Slow Cooker” to learn how to make chili, yogurt, a whole chicken, and more without having to spend the day over a hot stove. Save money and make food the way YOU want by tailoring recipes to meet your needs. No need to bring your slow cooker along to the class – we will send you home with recipes, ideas, and a chili dinner in a freezer bag for a future “date night”. Cost is $5/person to cover the cost of food to bring home. Please RSVP to [email protected] by Oct. 6.

Sandwiches for the Homeless, 6 p.m. a the Fridley Community Center (Room 107), 6085 7th Street NE in Fridley. The Fridley Women of Today will be making sandwiches for the homeless. Fridley Women of Today (FWT) is a non-profit organization with emphasis on community service, personal growth and building friendships. Come and join us for this event.