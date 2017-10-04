Early literacy experiences at Anoka County Library

Each week, Anoka County Library conducts 30 storytimes across the system’s eight branches. These storytimes are not simply a librarian reading a few books to preschoolers, but rather an intentional early literacy and school readiness experience. The fall season for storytimes at ACL runs through Saturday, Nov. 18.

Using the research-based Every Child Ready to Read model, ACL storytimes demonstrate the five successful practices of early literacy: play, sing, talk, write, and read. Every Child Ready to Read is an initiative of the Public Library Association and the Association for Library Service to Children. For each storytime in ACL, the librarian carefully plans a series of songs, rhymes, fingerplays, books, and other activities to enhance the early literacy experience.

“Our librarians model best practices for parents and caregivers, and we want them to think of storytimes at the library not only as a fun activity, but an educational one as well,” stated Maggie Snow, Anoka County Library Director.

The Anoka County Library conducts storytimes aimed at specific audiences: babies, toddlers, and families. Baby storytimes require registration, most toddler storytimes are drop-in, and family storytimes require no registration. To register, please visit http://anokacountylibrary.org.

For more information on Every Child Ready to Read, please visit http://everychildreadytoread.org. For more information on ACL early literacy experiences, please contact Patrick Jones at 763-324-1398 or [email protected]