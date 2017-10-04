Andover man arrested after deadly crash in Fridley

An Andover man was arrested after a fatal collision in Fridley on Monday night.

According to Fridley police, officers were dispatched to the intersection of 42nd Avenue Northeast and East River Road Northeast around 6:40 p.m. on a personal injury involving two vehicles.

When officers arrived, they found a 60-year-old man from Minneapolis, suffering from critical injuries. Paramedics and officers attempted to save him but he was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has yet to be released.

The driver of the second vehicle, 30-year-old Emmanuel Seekie, suffered minor injuries and was arrested on suspicion of criminal vehicular homicide. Police say alcohol appears to have been a factor in the crash.

Witnesses to the accident reported seeing Seekie run through a red light, striking the other vehicle as it attempted to make a left turn.

According to official documents, Seekie refused a preliminary BAC breath test and medical attention. A blood test was later administered and results are pending.

Seekie is currently in custody at the Anoka County Jail. The investigation is ongoing.