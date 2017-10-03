Police reports from New Brighton 11-16

Theft, burglary
• Gasoline – reported stolen Sept. 11 on the 900 block of W County Road D.
• Dine and ditch – reported Sept. 11 on the 600 block of W County Road D.
• Bicycle – reported stolen Sept. 11 on the 1300 block of Northwest Parkway.
• Burglary – reported Sept. 12 on the 1500 block of Silver Lake Road NW.
• Gasoline – reported Sept. 13 on the 200 block of County Road E2.
• License plate – reported stolen Sept. 13 on the 800 block of W County Road D.
• Gasoline – reported stolen Sept. 14 on the 1-100 block of Silver Lake Road SW.
• Bicycle – reported stolen Sept. 13 on the 300 block of Old Highway 8 SW.
Driving while intoxicated
• Male driver – arrested for DWI Sept. 11 on Silver Lake Road SW and Silver Lane.
• Male driver – arrested for DWI Sept. 15 on the 2600 block of Silver Lake Road NW.
• Underage male driver – arrested for DWI Sept. 15 on the 200 block of Silver Lake Road NW.
Criminal property damage
• Vending machine – reported damaged Sept. 14 on the 1000 block of W County Road D.
— Compiled by Sam Lenhart, Sun Focus Newspapers