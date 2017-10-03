Police reports from New Brighton 11-16

Theft, burglary

• Gasoline – reported stolen Sept. 11 on the 900 block of W County Road D.

• Dine and ditch – reported Sept. 11 on the 600 block of W County Road D.

• Bicycle – reported stolen Sept. 11 on the 1300 block of Northwest Parkway.

• Burglary – reported Sept. 12 on the 1500 block of Silver Lake Road NW.

• Gasoline – reported Sept. 13 on the 200 block of County Road E2.

• License plate – reported stolen Sept. 13 on the 800 block of W County Road D.

• Gasoline – reported stolen Sept. 14 on the 1-100 block of Silver Lake Road SW.

• Bicycle – reported stolen Sept. 13 on the 300 block of Old Highway 8 SW.

Driving while intoxicated

• Male driver – arrested for DWI Sept. 11 on Silver Lake Road SW and Silver Lane.

• Male driver – arrested for DWI Sept. 15 on the 2600 block of Silver Lake Road NW.

• Underage male driver – arrested for DWI Sept. 15 on the 200 block of Silver Lake Road NW.

Criminal property damage

• Vending machine – reported damaged Sept. 14 on the 1000 block of W County Road D.

— Compiled by Sam Lenhart, Sun Focus Newspapers