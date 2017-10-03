Become a 4-H mentor

4-H Tech Wizards is a small group mentoring program that uses access to technology and STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) concepts to teach young people life skills. Groups of one mentor and four youth will meet weekly. Groups will engage with technology, provide service to the community, and experience hands-on learning. Mentors will utilize the innovative curriculum provided to guide young people to build social, emotional, and STEM skills.

Mentors will gain hands-on experience helping youth with STEM activities. In the process, they can better understand and improve their knowledge of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). By mentoring, you will be one of the leading guides in improving and growing this program for other 4-H youth to come. This experience is also a great opportunity to give back and help a youth develop essential life skills for college and/or achieve career goals. You DO NOT need a background in STEM to serve as a mentor.

Must be 21 years of age and older. Must commit to weekly meetings. Must be available program days after school. Must attend orientation.

Locations: Fridley Community Center, Mondays after school; Columbia Heights Library, Tuesdays after school.

For more information, call Jy Xiong at 763-324-3495, email [email protected], or visit http://z.umn.edu/anokatechwizards.