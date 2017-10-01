Irondale volleyball has senior dominated squad

By Bob San

[email protected]

If experience is a key ingredient for success, the Irondale volleyball team should have a solid 2017. The Knights return a senior-dominated squad that has played together for several seasons.

“We have a really strong returning varsity senior class,” said Irondale assistant coach Annie Johnson. “Molly Overkamp (middle hitter), Haily Dabrowski (libero), Sophie Findell (outside hitter), Taylor Seim (setter), and Morgan Seim (outside) are all seniors. As well, we have two returning juniors that have been on fire this year in Katie O’Rourke (setter), and Abby Bowman (outside hitter).”

So far the Knights have been very competitive, posting a 5-6 overall record and a 2-1 mark in the Northwest Suburban Conference. They defeated conference foes Park Center and Anoka and lost to Spring Lake Park.

The Knights will enter a tough schedule as they play the big conference teams such as Maple Grove, Osseo, Totino Grace, Elk River and Armstrong. But Johnson feels Irondale has the depth and versatility to come well.

“Honestly, this is the deepest team we have had,” Johnson said. “We have incredible flexibility to move players to different positions based on our opponent. It should be a very fun season for us.”

The Knights next host Coon Rapids Thursday, Sept. 28.

Follow the Sun Focus on Twitter at @MnSunFocus and on Facebook at Facebook.com/SunFocus