Police reports from Columbia Heights Sept. 13-20

Theft, burglary

• Furniture – reported stolen Sept. 15 on the 600 block of 37th Avenue NE.

• Jewelry – reported Sept. 15 on the 600 block of 40th Avenue NE.

• Fraud – reported Sept. 16 on the 4200 block of Main Street NE.

• Burglary – reported Sept. 17 on the 4600 block of Central Avenue NE.

• Cell phone – reported stolen Sept. 18 on the 1400 block of 49th Avenue NE.

• Burglary – reported Sept. 19 on the 4800 block of Central Avenue NE.

• Burglary – reported Sept. 19 on the 4100 block of Madison Street NE.

• Mail – reported stolen Sept. 19 on the 4400 block of University Avenue NE.

Driving while intoxicated

• Male driver – arrested for DWI Sept. 16 on the 4200 block of 5th Street NE.

Criminal property damage

• Door – reported damaged Sept. 14 on the 3700 block of Stinson Boulevard NE.

• Vehicle window – reported damaged Sept. 15 on the 5000 block of Central Avenue NE.

• Vehicle window – reported damaged Sept. 15 on the 5000 block of Central Avenue NE.

• Hit and run – reported Sept. 17 on the 1400 block of McLeod Street NE.

• Graffiti – reported Sept. 18 on the 500 block of 37th Avenue NE.

• Residential window – reported Sept. 19 on the 4400 block of 2nd Street NE.

• Propane line – reported cut Sept. 20 on the 900 block of 47th Avenue NE.

– Compiled by Sam Lenhart, Sun Focus Newspapers