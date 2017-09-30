Football roundup: Fridley looks to bounce back at homecoming

By Matthew Davis

Fridley has seen a gauntlet in the past three weeks with top teams in Class 4A and 3A. Fridley football players come out onto the field before their home game with St. Paul Highland Park Sept. 8. The Tigers (1-3) lost three straight starting with that game. They will look to end that skid Friday at 6 p.m. with St. Paul Central coming to town for homecoming. (Photo by Courtney Rathke)

St. Croix Lutheran (4-0), the top team in Class 3A, gave Fridley its latest challenge Sept. 22. The Tigers fell 51-33 in West St. Paul for their third-straight loss.

Fridley (1-3) will look to snap the skid Friday at 6 p.m. against St. Paul Central (1-3). The two had a tight battle last year, won by the Tigers 19-13 in St. Paul.

Defense prevailed for the Tigers against the Minutemen last year, something the Tigers will look to rejuvenate Friday. Fridley has surrendered 35 or more points in each of the past three games against St. Paul Highland Park (3-1), SMB (3-1) and St. Croix Lutheran.

Fridley had its highest-scoring offensive performance of the season against St. Croix Lutheran last week though. Nate Soto, Davion Mitchell-Curry and Michael Ude had a rushing touchdown apiece in the loss.

Soto also had two kick-off returns for TDs—one of 85 yards in the second quarter and another 86 in the fourth. He had 248 yards on six kick returns.

Ben Zayzay and Ude were among the bright spots on defense for the Tigers with 18 and 17 tackles respectively. Suheb Elmi had 12 tackles.

St. Paul Central has been look to get its offense going with seven or few points in each of the past three games. The Minutemen defense allows 25.5 points per game.

Totino-Grace shuts out Anoka

No fourth quarter comeback needed this time.

Totino-Grace took a first half lead and shut out Anoka 12-0 Sept. 22. Eagles running back Charles Kamara put his team on the board first with a 7-yard run in the second quarter.

Kamara had 25 yards rushing on four carries. Carter Djam led the run game with nine carries and 113 yards for a 12.6 yards per attempt average.

Zach Clausing chipped in some yards with 27 yards in 17 attempts. Patrick Doran had a 13-yard run, and Gabe Vosen had six yards on five rushes.

Eagles quarterback Peyton Schuler went 3-16 for 16 yards as the Eagles offense mustered one offensive TD and 189 yards of total offense. Ryan Tigner gave Totino-Grace its only other points with a 32-yard interception return in the fourth quarter.

Totino-Grace (3-1) will visit emerging Class 6A power St. Michael-Albertville (4-0) at 7 p.m. Friday.

Irondale suffers first loss

Failed tries for points after touchdowns made the difference late as Irondale fell for the time this fall.

Coon Rapids prevailed 14-12 Sept. 22 as the Knights mustered one offensive touchdown and no extra points. It took a 42-yard blocked kick return by Ayrias Sears to give the Knights a chance in the fourth quarter.

His score cut the Cardinals lead to 14-12, but the Knights couldn’t get a score on a two-point conversion run. Irondale’s only offensive score came on a 1-yard TD run by Parker Freiberg.

He had 132 yards rushing on 17 carries along with four receptions for 14 yards. Aden Price led all Knights receivers with 94 yards on six catches.

Knights quarterback Brendan White wen 13-24 for 118 yards passing.

Irondale (3-1) visits Park Center (2-2) on Friday at 5 p.m.

