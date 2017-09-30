Eye Care Center celebrates 40 years serving the region

The Eye Care Center, a leading independent eye care provider offering medical and preventative services, is celebrating 40 years as one of the region’s most favored ophthalmology clinics.

“We have worked very hard to provide excellent services and products to our patients and I am so thankful for the support the community has given us over the years,” said founder and senior partner Gregory W. Kraupa, OD. “We have always tried our best to provide excellent customer service to the community.”

The Eye Care Center has been seeing patients since Aug. 1977. The company began with just Dr. Kraupa and one office assistant as a small general ophthalmology practice in North St. Paul.

“In the early days we mainly focused on routine eye care, eye examinations, contact lenses and eye glasses,” said Dr. Kraupa.

Since then, the practice has expanded to three locations and houses 7 certified optometry doctors and 50 staff members who provide highly specialized services including Cataract, glaucoma and macular degeneration, diabetic eye care, foreign body removal, eye injury treatment and more in addition to routine eye exams, glasses and contact lenses. Eye Care Center locations include Fridley, Maple Grove and Maplewood.

Over the years, the field of ophthalmology has seen remarkable advances, and the Eye Care Center facility and doctors have been established as leaders in the industry.

“We pride ourselves on being technologically advanced,” said Dr. Kraupa. “We have every one of the latest diagnostic instruments in all of our locations and we have a also pride ourselves on having a well trained staff that are continually being educated and reeducated on technology but also with out patients”

Both Dr. Kraupa and partner Tina M. McCarty, OD, have been recognized as Minnesota Optometrist of The Year. Kraupa has taken the title in both 1990 and 1999 and remains the only optometrist in the state to be recognized twice. Dr. McCarty took the title in 2015.

The Eye Care Center has also received the Helen Keller Sight Award in 2001, the Community Value First Award in 2002, and the Twin Cities North Chambers of Commerce Award on 2004.

In addition to patient care, the Eye Care Center is actively involved with community organizations including the Chambers of Commerce, Lions Clubs, Rotary Clubs and several community business associations.

“We feel very strongly about being active in community involvement and outreach,” said Dr. Kraupa. “Many of our staff members belong to these community organizations as well.”

The Eye Care Center serves roughly 60,000 patients in the metro area.

The Fridley Eye Care Center is located at 1202 East Moore Lake Drive.

Follow the Sun Focus on Twitter at @MnSunFocus and on Facebook at Facebook.com/SunFocus