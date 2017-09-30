Ejiya, Page crowned SLPHS homecoming king, queen

Since 2013, I have primarily covered the Anoka-Hennepin and Spring Lake Park school districts as well as the city of Spring Lake Park for ABC Newspapers.

Spring Lake Park High School crowned homecoming royalty after just one week of school.

Seniors Ehis Ejiya and Dannietoe Page were named 2017 king and queen during the coronation ceremony, which followed the powderpuff football game the evening of Sept. 13. Homecoming king and queen Ehis Ejiya and Dannietoe Page pose with fellow seniors nominated for the honor after the coronation Sept. 13. (Photo by Olivia Alveshere)

Neither Ejiya or Page were completely surprised by their victory.

“A lot of people were saying they were voting for me,” Page said.

“It feels awesome,” Ejiya said.

Ejiya enjoys participating in football and track and field, and Page is involved in the black student union and Leo Club.

Vying for king and queen alongside Ejiya and Page were seniors Emma Curran, Eunice Dennis, Joe Eichstaedt, Teeanna James, Kianna Miller, Tucker Olinger, Kyle Stueve and Bronson Talcott.

Talcott escorted Miller and made her dress. Olinger has been nominated for homecoming royalty each year of high school.

Gavin Spencer and Lauren Chan became junior royalty, Darius Robinson and Shae Sample won the honor of representing the Class of 2020 as homecoming prince and princess, and Mason Payne and Emma Potratz became prince and princess for the freshmen class.

Other nominees were juniors Megan Belden, Ananda Patel, Niko Reimann and Nick Romine; sophomores Maddie Murphy, Taryn Richard, Erik Ross and Kameron Sayadeth; and freshmen Jacob Fritz, Victoria Page and Arianna Wallen.

Select members of the Spring Lake Park High School dance team performed, Theresa Drexler sang “Radioactive” by Imagine Dragons, and Principal Matthew Boucher introduced the school’s four foreign exchange students.

