Walk for Hope coming up Sept. 30

By Eric Hagen

[email protected]

Leading up to October, which is recognized as Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the Alexandra House will host its Walk for Hope Saturday, Sept. 30, at Bunker Hills Regional Park. The 13th annual Walk for Hope is on Saturday, Sept. 30, at Bunker Hills Regional Park. Registration opens at 8 a.m. at Pavilion No. 3. (file photo)

The Alexandra House is a non-profit organization that assists victims of domestic and sexual violence by many different means. The most urgent assistance offered is a shelter where people can stay in situations where it’s too dangerous to go back home and another housing option is not immediately available. But even after another housing option is found, Alexandra House’s volunteers are a resource for helping victims understand paperwork and procedures of the Anoka County District Court. There’s also outreach projects in the schools.

Nationally, 1 in 3 women will experience domestic violence in her lifetime and 1 in 4 will experience sexual violence. Last year in Minnesota, at least 21 people lost their lives because of domestic violence.

“Moreover, these statistics do not tell the thousands of muted stories of survivors and families who live with violence every day and are unable to reach out for help,” said Tina Bronson, communications marketing director for Alexandra House.

For the Sept. 30 event, participants have a choice of doing a 5K run or a 2-mile walk through Bunker Hills Regional Park. The start and end spot is at Pavilion 3, 550 Bunker Lake Blvd. NW.

Registration is open from 8 to 9 a.m. The fees are $40 per adult and $15 for children ages 11 and older. Kids who are 10 years old or younger get to join the run or walk for free.

Pets are welcome. Chuck and Don’s Pet Food and Supplies will provide a water station for dogs.

Nothing Bundt Cakes will be selling bundlets with a percentage of each sale benefiting Alexandra House.

There’s a kick-off ceremony at 9 a.m. One of the speakers will be a student from Centennial High School who will share her story of how the Alexandra House helped her and her mother.

The 5K runners will start at 9:30 a.m. and those walking 2 miles will begin 10 minutes later.

A Kidz Zone and resource fair will be open from 8 to 11 a.m.

Walk for Hope, in its 13th year, is more about raising public awareness than it is a fundraiser, Bronson said.

Last year, over 550 community members took part and raised over $55,000 for Alexandra House’s programming and services. The amount raised over the last five years was $262,000, which averages out to $52,400 per year. Bronson said this only accounts for about 2 percent of Alexandra House’s operating budget. Individual donations given, especially toward the end of the calendar year, and grants is where Alexandra House gets most of its funding.

“That’s really the goal, raising public awareness and bringing people together to hear about the issue and engaging the community,” said Connie Moore, executive director of the Alexandra House.

Looking for steady donors

Alexandra House was hit hard by the news in April that the Greater Twin Cities United Way would be eliminating funding from its Safety from Family Violence program. This impacted 16 domestic violence agencies, including Alexandra House.

United Way had pledged to contribute $238,000 annually to Alexandra House between 2017 and 2019. Alexandra House received half of the funding for 2017, up until July 1, but will receive no direct funding from United Way in 2018 and 2019. People who donate through United Way do have the option of designating their donation for a specific non-profit organization.

Moore said Alexandra House received “bridge funding” from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety’s Office of Justice Programs that covers the lost revenue of $119,000 for the second half of 2017.

Additionally, the Pohlad Family Foundation gave the Alexandra House $100,000, which Moore said would be applied to the 2018 budget. The Pohlad family, through their private family foundation, earmarked $1 million for one-time transitional support to nonprofit organizations impacted by the United Way’s cuts.

Eighteen grants were distributed with the maximum amount given being $100,000.

Moore emphasized that the Pohlad grant is a one-time funding source.

“We greatly appreciated it obviously because it helps us continue to operate at the same level, but our challenge moving forward is how do we replace that $238,000 on an annual basis,” Moore said.

Bronson and Moore want the community to know that Alexandra House is not going to close the emergency shelter.

According to Moore, Alexandra House has filled vacancies when staff left and have not laid anyone off since the Greater Twin Cities United Way announced its funding cuts. There also has not been a reduction in services since Alexandra House was able to find short-term revenue sources.

“The worst-case scenario is a reduction of services due to staffing (reductions), but we’re definitely not closing,” Bronson said.

Moore said the goal is to get more people to pledge a regular monthly donation to Alexandra House, which can be done through its website (www.alexandrahouse.org). While Alexandra House will continue to apply for large grants from foundations, Moore said foundations can change its giving practices and thus having community members donating consistently can help with budgeting.

One idea Alexandra House pitched to an organization on a grant application is this organization could provide matching funds for individual donations.

“We really know if we want a sustainable revenue source it needs to be individual donors,” Moore said.