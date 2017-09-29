School Board – FRIDLEY INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 14

School Board Business Meeting MINUTES

August 15, 2017

This is a summary of minutes of the Fridley School Board Business Meeting that took place on Tuesday, August 15, 2017, in the Fridley City Council Chambers. The full text is available for public inspection on our website www.fridley.k12.mn.us and in the office of the Superintendent, Fridley School District, 6000 West Moore Lake Drive, Fridley, Minnesota.

The following actions were taken:

1. The Meeting was Called to Order

Marcia Lindblad called the Business Meeting of the Fridley School Board to order at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 15, 2017 in the Fridley City Council Chambers. Present: Mary Kay Delvo, Marcia Lindblad, Chris Riddle, Kim Sampson and Carol Thornton. Absent: Donna Prewedo

2. The Agenda was Approved

Motion by Riddle, seconded by Sampson, to approve the agenda for August 15, 2017. Upon vote being taken, all voted in favor, none against, none abstained. Motion carried 5-0.

3. RESOLUTION: Accepting Gifts

WHEREAS, School Board Policy 706 establishes guidelines for the acceptance of gifts to the District; and

WHEREAS, Minnesota Statute 465.03 states the School Board may accept a gift, grant, or devise of real or personal property only by the adoption of a resolution approved by two-thirds of its members;

THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the School Board of Fridley Public Schools accepts with appreciation the following gifts received by the School District:

The following persons donated to Fridley Middle School for a total of $50.05:

o Wells Fargo Community Support Campaign

Motion by Delvo, seconded by Thornton, to accept the gifts and thank the donors for their contributions. Upon roll being called, Delvo, Lindblad, Riddle, Sampson and Thornton voted in favor, none against, none abstained. Motion carried 5-0.

4. Motion: Second Reading and Adoption of Policies:

a. Policy 513 Student Promotion, Retention and Program Design

b. Policy 799 Nutrition Services Meal Charge

Motion by Delvo, seconded by Sampson to accept the Second Reading and Adoption of Policies 513 and 799. Motion carried 5-0.

5. Consent Agenda Routine Action Items

Motion by Riddle, seconded by Sampson to approve the consent agenda of routine action items including minutes of the regular School Board meeting and work session held on July 18, 2017, monthly financial reports; new contracts, amendments, leaves of absence, terminations, resignations and retirements; Memo of Understanding ALC Basic Day 2017-18; Approval of Lease/Purchase Agreements for Computers and Hardware. Motion carried 5-0.

6. The Meeting was Adjourned

Motion by Delvo, seconded by Thornton, to adjourn at 8:10 p.m. Upon vote being taken, all voted in favor, none voted against, none abstained. Motion carried 5-0.

Marcia Lindblad, Chair

Donna Prewedo, Clerk

Published in the

Columbia Hgts-Fridley Sun Focus

September 29, 2017

736339