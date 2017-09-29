Notice of Sales – PUBLIC NOTICE OF AUCTION

(Official Publication)

Public Notice of Auction Sale

Trojan Storage of Fridley located at 7220 Central Ave. NE., Fridley, MN 55432 will conduct sale(s) online at www.storagetreasures.com. Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell at public auction on October 17, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. personal property including but not limited to furniture, tools, and/or other household items. All property is being stored at the above self-storage facility.

This sale may be withdrawn at any time without notice. The name of the person(s) whose personal property to be sold is:

Loushanda Battle, Thomas Carlson, Brandon Duke, Jason Fernandes, Derek Long, Kristina Ross, Lori Spencer, Penny Thomsen, Jaymela Williams, Tina Yeager and Marvin Young

Published in the

Columbia Hgts-Fridley Sun Focus

September 29, October 6, 2017

736207