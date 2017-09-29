Notice of Sales – NOTICE OF AUCTION

TO THE PERSONS NAMED BELOW AND TO ALL OTHERS IT MAY CONCERN:

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE: that you and each of you has not paid the amount due pursuant to your Rental Agreement by the date you were notified. Therefore, your property will soon be sold.

Public auction will be held on October 9, 2017 AT 6:00PM at ALL AMERICAN SELF STORAGE, 1500 MARSHALL AVE., ST. PAUL, MN 55104.

Auction is to be done by A2C AUCTIONS, CRYSTAL, MN 55428. License No. MN2713030.

302

Abdulrazak Musse

4535 Taylor St NE

Columbia Heights, MN 55421

Power wheelchair

$250.00

357

Jan Sleets

184 Oneida St

Saint Paul, MN 55102

Furniture, misc.

$379.00

439

Angela Draughn

464 Maryland Ave W Apt 2

Saint Paul, MN 55117

Boxes, bags, misc.

$213.00

485

Ashanti Washington

138 Sims Ave

Saint Paul, MN 55117

Furniture, boxes,

misc.

$305.00

525

Karlinda Brown

357 Maryland Ave E

Saint Paul, MN 55130

Boxes, bags, misc.

$213.00

535

Angela R Bivens

856 Dayton Ave

Saint Paul, MN 55104

Cleaning supplies, misc.

$213.00

1419

Christina Duffy

8320 Dellwood Rd Ct N

Mahtomedi, MN 55115

Boxes, misc.

$119.00

1428

Joyce Drexler

2136 Ford Pkwy #272

Saint Paul, MN 55116

Safe, boxes, misc.

$795.00

1641

Maria Miller

P.O. Box 40552

Saint Paul, MN 55104

Boxes, misc.

$193.00

ALL AMERICAN SELF-STORAGE

1500 MARSHALL AVE.,

ST. PAUL, MN 55104

651-645-5072 FAX: 651-646-2437

Published in the

Mounds View-New Brtn Sun Focus

September 29, October 6, 2017

737839