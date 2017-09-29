Notice of Sales – NOTICE OF AUCTION

TO THE PERSONS NAMED BELOW AND TO ALL OTHERS IT MAY CONCERN:
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE: that you and each of you has not paid the amount due pursuant to your Rental Agreement by the date you were notified. Therefore, your property will soon be sold.
Public auction will be held on October 9, 2017 AT 6:00PM at ALL AMERICAN SELF STORAGE, 1500 MARSHALL AVE., ST. PAUL, MN 55104.
Auction is to be done by A2C AUCTIONS, CRYSTAL, MN 55428. License No. MN2713030.
302
Abdulrazak Musse
4535 Taylor St NE
Columbia Heights, MN 55421
Power wheelchair
$250.00
357
Jan Sleets
184 Oneida St
Saint Paul, MN 55102
Furniture, misc.
$379.00
439
Angela Draughn
464 Maryland Ave W Apt 2
Saint Paul, MN 55117
Boxes, bags, misc.
$213.00
485
Ashanti Washington
138 Sims Ave
Saint Paul, MN 55117
Furniture, boxes,
misc.
$305.00
525
Karlinda Brown
357 Maryland Ave E
Saint Paul, MN 55130
Boxes, bags, misc.
$213.00
535
Angela R Bivens
856 Dayton Ave
Saint Paul, MN 55104
Cleaning supplies, misc.
$213.00
1419
Christina Duffy
8320 Dellwood Rd Ct N
Mahtomedi, MN 55115
Boxes, misc.
$119.00
1428
Joyce Drexler
2136 Ford Pkwy #272
Saint Paul, MN 55116
Safe, boxes, misc.
$795.00
1641
Maria Miller
P.O. Box 40552
Saint Paul, MN 55104
Boxes, misc.
$193.00
ALL AMERICAN SELF-STORAGE
1500 MARSHALL AVE.,
ST. PAUL, MN 55104
651-645-5072 FAX: 651-646-2437
Published in the
Mounds View-New Brtn Sun Focus
September 29, October 6, 2017
737839