Notice of Sales – NOTICE OF AUCTION

TO THE PERSONS NAMED BELOW AND TO ALL OTHERS IT MAY CONCERN:

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE: that you and each of you has not paid the amount due pursuant to your Rental Agreement by the date you were notified. Therefore, your property will soon be sold.

Public auction will be held on October 16, 2017 AT 6:00PM at ALL AMERICAN SELF STORAGE, 670 PELHAM AVE., ST. PAUL, MN 55114.

Auction is to be done by A2C AUCTIONS, 6418 BASS LAKE ROAD-SUITE 5, CRYSTAL, MN 55428. License No. MN2713030.

#165-Aisha Abdullah, Household/Personal Items-$220.18

##716-Charles Curry, Household/Personal Items $317.18

#207-Tisha Ferguson, Household/Personal Items-$150.18

#786-Peg Gallagher, Household/Personal items-$828.18

#769-Frank Rawlings III, Household/Personal Items-$288.18

#175-Anthony Sandgren,Household/Personal Items-$311.18

ALL AMERICAN SELF-STORAGE

670 PELHAM AVE.,

ST. PAUL, MN 55114

651-645-5072 FAX: 651-646-2437

Published in the

Mounds View-New Brtn Sun Focus

September 29, October 6, 2017

733937