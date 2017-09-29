Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF MOUNDS VIEW

County of Ramsey

State of Minnesota

Public Hearing Notice

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Mounds View City Council will hold a public hearing Monday, October 9, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. or as soon thereafter as the matter may be heard, at Mounds View City Hall, 2401 Mounds View Boulevard, Mounds View, Minnesota, 55112, to hear and pass upon all objections to the proposed assessment of Delinquent Public Utility Accounts.

The proposed assessment roll is on file for public inspection at the City Administrators office.

No appeal may be taken as to the amount of an assessment unless a written objection signed by the affected property owner is filed with the City Administrator prior to the assessment hearing or presented to the presiding officer at the hearing. The City Council may upon such notice consider any objection to the amount of a proposed individual assessment at the public hearing or at an adjourned meeting upon such further notice to the affected property owners, as it deems advisable.

An owner may appeal an assessment to district court pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Section 429.081 by serving notice of the appeal upon the Mayor or City Administrator within 30 days after the adoption of the assessment and filing such notice with the district court within ten days after service upon the Mayor or City Administrator.

Anyone desiring to be heard with reference to this matter may be heard at this meeting. If you have questions, please call 763-717-4014.

Mark Beer

Finance Director

Published in the

Mounds View-New Brtn Sun Focus

September 29, 2017

