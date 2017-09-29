Fridley, New Brighton assist with Hurricane Irma relief

The Fridley Fire department and New Brighton Public Safety have lent a hand to the state of Florida as Hurricane Irma rips through the state, according to the office of Governor Mark Dayton.

Governor Mark Dayton authorized a team of 16 Minnesota emergency management professionals to head to Florida, as that state faces Hurricane Irma. Governor Dayton approved a request for assistance through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC) for a Type III Incident Management Team to help with response and recovery efforts.

“I thank the brave women and men who will travel to Florida from Minnesota, to assist in response and recovery efforts,” said Governor Dayton. “I encourage all Minnesotans who are able to contribute to qualified relief efforts. Minnesota stands ready to assist those affected by Hurricane Irma in any way we are able.”

The Minnesota All Hazards Incident Management Team (AHIMT) was deployed to Florida from September 8 – September 25 and included a representative from each of the following agencies:

• Eden Prairie Fire Department

• Anoka County Emergency Management

• New Brighton Public Safety

• Fridley Fire Department

• Plymouth Fire Department

• Excelsior Fire District

• Stearns County Emergency Management

• Allina Health

• Andover Fire

• Hennepin County Emergency Management

• Bloomington Fire Department

• Scott County Emergency Management

• Brainerd Fire Department

• Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office

• Itasca County Emergency Management

The team will help coordinate Florida’s hurricane response in the state’s Emergency Operations Center, providing assistance with planning, logistics, and resource request processing. Some may be sent to individual counties depending on the state’s needs, but most will be based in Tallahassee.

Each member of the team has completed training in their respective disciplines and many are certified as Minnesota Emergency Managers with previous local, state and national deployment experience.

Additional information about EMAC is available at https://www.emacweb.org/.