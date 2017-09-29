Columbia Heights wins third straight in rout of Minneapolis Roosevelt

By Matthew Davis

[email protected]

Antonio Triplett scored four rushing touchdowns as Columbia Heights rolled past Minneapolis Roosevelt Sept. 22 for its third-straight win.

Columbia Heights improved to 3-1 for the first time since the 2014 football season with the 56-18 victory over Minneapolis Roosevelt. Triplett got things going in the first quarter with rushing TDs of 32 and three yards for a 14-6 lead over the Teddies. He credited the offensive line for his success.

“We’re continuing to improve on that,” Hylanders Matt Townsend said. “We were pleased with our run game. We’ve been working heavy on that.”

Hylanders quarterback Aaron Severson extended the lead with a 23-yard TD pass to wide receiver Quentin Hardrict in the second quarter. Hardrict started the play near the Teddies sideline as he wheeled his way over the Hylanders side before hitting the end zone.

“When I catch the ball, I see the whole field,” Hardrict said. “I just try to make my move wherever I can to get to the end zone without being touched.”

Wide receiver Deundra Roberson made it 22-6 when he leaped to grab a two-point conversion pass over two Teddies defensive backs.

“They’re athletes, and they’ compete pretty tough when they’re in the open field,” Hylanders coach Matt Townsend said of Hardrict and Roberson.

Joel Kromah padded the lead late in the second quarter for the Hylanders with a 1-yard rushing TD. Columbia Heights led 29-6 at the half but didn’t stop there.

Roberson added some fireworks to open the third quarter with an 85-yard kick-off return for a TD. Minneapolis Roosevelt tried to scrape back with a 36-yard TD pass to cut the Hylanders lead to 36-12.

Triplett put the Hylanders back in control with a 59-yard TD run less than two minutes later in the third. After a quick defensive stop, Triplett added to the Hylanders lead again, 49-12, with a 2-yard TD run.

Kenny Moore tacked on a 1-yard run for Columbia Heights early in the fourth quarter. The Teddies got on the board for a third time late in the game with an 11-yard TD run.

Columbia Heights outgained Minneapolis Roosevelt 374-216 for total offensive yardage. Severson threw 9-12 for a TD and 115 yards for the Hylanders. The Teddies mustered 89 yards through the air.

Triplett led the Hylanders rushing attack with 159 yards on 18 carries. Dylan Lentz also made some noise when he touch the ball. He had 53 yards on two attempts. Kromah finished six carries for 35 yards, and Moore had 24 yards on three carries. Townsend said blocking played a role in their success running ball.

Ben Rogotzke led the Hylanders defense with seven tackles. Lentz had five tackles, and Isaac Becker and Deshawn Miller each had four.

Columbia Heights welcomes its toughest test of the regular season with reigning Class A champion Minneapolis North (4-0) coming to town at 4 p.m.

“We’re going to see an athletic team that’s had a lot of success, and we’ve got to match it,” Townsend said.

Follow the Sun Focus on Twitter at @MnSunFocus and on Facebook at Facebook.com/SunFocus