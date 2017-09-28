Avonna Starck announces candidacy for Fridley School Board

Avonna Starck is one of three candidates to file this year for Fridley School Board.

Avonna and husband Mike moved to Fridley with a small child still in diapers over 10 years ago. “Since then, Fridley Schools helped develop our son into a smart and talented young man. Dylan’s teachers have always gone the extra mile to support him. Because of this, I feel it is my responsibility to give back to our community whenever possible. This is why I am proud to run for Fridley School Board.”

She received an undergraduate degree from the University of Minnesota and a master’s degree from George Washington University. Her area of emphasis was on advocacy and she wrote her thesis on sex trafficking in Minnesota. She was a an assistant at the legislature before beginning her current position at the University of Minnesota’s Institute on the Environment. She was also a former cheer coach.”

“I worked hard to offer advice to the successful Fridley Schools Referendum Campaign. I also am an active part of the middle school’s parent advisory group. My biggest source of pride is Fridley TRIP and the Taste of Fridley. I pulled together a group of parents who were seeking a way to fundraise for their children to attend the biannual middle school east coast trip. We developed a pilot program and fundraised for an entire year, coming together with the Taste of Fridley Gala. We raised over $10,000 with that single event. Now, we are taking the lessons learned from the pilot year and continuing our mission of fundraising to provide trip scholarships to students in need. I truly believe that no student should miss out on this life changing opportunity because of family finances,” she said.

Starck is a member of the Fridley Charter Commission, has experience as a member of a nonprofit board, and is a passionate baseball, football and hockey mom. “We truly live and breathe black and gold,” she said.

“To build a strong and successful community, we must have strong and successful students. We are nurturing the future scientists, lawyers, teachers, architects, chefs, engineers, and artists in Fridley Schools and I know that I can represent our community well. I look forward to working collaboratively and efficiently with the rest of our board. On Tuesday, Nov. 7, I hope to earn your vote,” Starck said.

The Fridley School Board election is Tuesday, Nov. 7. Three candidates have filed for the three seats on this year’s ballot.