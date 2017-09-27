Column: Timing is everything with college financial aid

By Phil Trout

Phil Trout is a college counselor

at Minnetonka High School.

College-bound students: No more waiting until January to know what your federal financial award will be. Recent changes mean families can apply sooner, which, in turn, offers more time for making that important, informed college choice.

In the past, students applied for admission to colleges and universities in the fall or early winter, but the Free Application for Federal Student Aid didn’t become available until after Jan. 1.

The FAFSA form identifies the allowable need-based financial aid. This might include a financial aid grant (that the student does not have to pay back), an on-campus work-study job and a federal student loan.

One of the challenges with the FAFSA in the past was that it asked questions about a family’s most recent federal tax year. So, for a student in the class of 2016, the likely application process involved sending in college applications in October or November. There was then nothing students and their families could do about applying for financial aid until after Jan. 1. Further, the questions on the application would ask about the previous year’s tax return, in the above example—2015.

Not a lot of people have access to their tax returns until February or March, so it was fairly common for students to receive an acceptance letter from a college in December, January or February, but they wouldn’t receive a financial aid award letter until the end of March or early April. The National Candidates Reply Date is May 1, which is a very specific end point. This means in some instances, through no fault of their own, a student may have had a rather small window of time to make an important decision and determine whether a college was an affordable option.

Last school year, two big changes occurred in the financial aid application process. First, the FAFSA became available to students and families starting on Oct. 1. Second—and even more importantly—the information that a family records on the FAFSA form is now from the federal tax return from the prior-prior year. For example, for the class of 2018, this would mean using 2016 tax information. Here we are in September of 2017, and nearly everyone has access to their 2016 tax information.

Following the changes, last year more students filed their FAFSA early and in a timely fashion. Many submitted it in October or November. As a result, college and university financial aid offices had financial aid application information from students much earlier in the process, allowing more time to determine need-based financial aid awards.

When students who filed earlier applied to four, five or six universities, most of them had all of their admission decisions and financial aid awards before the end of January. Remember, the National Candidates Reply Date remains May 1. The change gives students more time to identify schools that would be the best fit, and families have more opportunities for conversations about affordability and cost of attendance.

This new format and schedule for the FAFSA is a win-win situation, and it’s one I encourage students and their families embrace early. It is helpful and beneficial to students and families, and it is helpful and beneficial to colleges and universities. Further, families have the ability to use an IRS data retrieval tool to import tax data from their 2016 returns when applying for aid for 2018-19.

For planning purposes, the FAFSA homepage includes a section called the FAFSA4caster. It’s a real FAFSA that a student’s parents can fill out, and the results will be sent just to the parents.

For a family that is thinking it might not be worth their time to apply for need-based financial aid, I encourage them to try the FAFSA4caster. The parents will be able to see the expected family contribution and then look at the comprehensive fee of each college or university, as part of their research. Best of all, filling out the FAFSA is free.

To learn more about the FAFSA, visit fafsa.ed.gov.