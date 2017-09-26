Fridley Fire to host open house

The Fridley Fire Department invites the public to explore life as a firefighter: Experience the power of a fire hose, take an inside look into a fire truck, and realize the weight of fire gear. Become an expert in fire extinguisher use and watch the Jaws of Life in action. Plus learn the essentials of fire safety.

These things can be experienced at Fridley’s fire open house Saturday, Oct. 7, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Fire Station 1, 6431 University Avenue NE, Fridley.

The fire open house kicks off National Fire Prevention Week with the reminder: “Every Second Counts – Plan 2 Ways Out!”

In a fire, seconds count, fire officials say. Seconds can mean the difference between life and death. Do you have a few spare minutes twice a year to protect your family? It is easy to map out a home escape plan. Make a grid or sketch of your home and mark two exits from each room and a path to the outside from each exit.

Practice twice per year, once at night and once during the day, using different ways out. Teach children how to escape on their own. Close doors behind you as you leave to help slow the spread of smoke, heat and fire.

Once outside, stay outside. Never go back inside a burning building.

Fire Prevention Week is Oct. 8-14, 2017. Following this year’s theme, it is essential that families make sure that everyone in the family knows two ways out of every room. It could be the difference between life and death. Learn more online at www.firepreventionweek.org.

In addition to a home escape plan, fire officials remind residents to always remember to test smoke alarms monthly and replace batteries every year or when they begin to chirp, signaling that they’re running low. Need a new smoke alarm? Stop into Fridley Fire Station 1, 6431 University Ave, between 2-4 p.m. weekdays or call at 763-572-3613. The fire station has free alarms with batteries for Fridley residents, while supplies last and limited to three per household.

For more information about the event or fire safety, call 763-572-3613.