Football Roundup: Hylanders hold off St. Paul Como Park

By Matthew Davis

[email protected]

Columbia Heights will see its second winless opponent in three weeks with Minneapolis Roosevelt (0-3) coming to Friday, but the football team in the middle put up quite a battle.

The Hylanders (2-1) held off St. Paul Como Park (2-1) in a Saturday matinee Sept. 16 for a 14-8 victory. Hylanders quarterback Aaron Severson threw a touchdown pass, and running back Joel Kromah ran for one in the first half. The defense stepped up and held the Cougars scoreless until 5:33 remained in the game.

“We played a tough Como team, and rose to the occasion,” Hylanders coach Matt Townsend said. “Hopefully, we can build on that win going into this week.”

Antonio Triplett led all Hylanders ball carriers with 99 yards on 19 attempts. Kromah had 22 yards on four carries.

“We were able to be tough up front with our line and run the ball, run some clock and preserve the win,” Townsend said.

Columbia Heights ran out the clock in the fourth quarter with its running attack. That included converted on fourth down and a yard to go at midfield.

Severson threw for 127 yards on 6-14 passing. He connected with wide receiver Deundra Roberson on a 53-yard TD pass in the first quarter.

“I think he’s showing some poise as a sophomore” Townsend said of Severson. “He throws the ball pretty well.”

Dylan Lentz led the Hylanders defense with seven tackles. Noah Sirvio had a sack and two tackles while Kromah had an interception and a tackle.

The Hylanders host Minneapolis Roosevelt at 7 p.m. Friday.

Irondale improves to 3-0

Irondale quarterback Brendan White threw for 258 yards and two touchdowns at the Knights beat Forest Lake 34-18.

White connected with Knights wide receiver Aden Price twice for TDs in the team’s home opener Sept. 15. Price caught six passes for 181 yards.

Parker Freiberg rushed for 111 yards on 32 carries, and he scored two TDs. He also caught two passes for 25 yards.

Joshua Natere and Taj Best stepped up defensively for the Knights with an interception apiece.

Irondale (3-0), which surpassed its win total from last year, visits Coon Rapids (2-1) Friday at 7 p.m. The Cardinals have a two-game winning streak, which includes a 16-8 win over Forest Lake.

Fridley falters after late SMB surge

Nate Soto stepped up with two first half touchdowns for Fridley against SMB, but the Tigers didn’t have an answer to the Wolfpack’s big fourth quarter in a 35-17 loss.

Soto caught a 32-yard TD pass from Tigers quarterback Noah Couwenhoven, which put his team ahead 7-0. SMB answered with a 1-yard TD run by quarterback Jalen Suggs.

Soto sparked the Tigers (1-2) late in the half with a 90-yard kick-off return for a TD and a 14-7 halftime lead.

Suggs tied things up for SMB (2-1) on a 20-yard TD pass in the third quarter, but the Tigers regained the lead on a 31-yard field goal by Christopher Castillo.

SMB took over in the fourth quarter with two TDs by Suggs and another by Siegel Howard. The co-op of St. Paul Academy, Minnehaha Academy and Blake did all of that in a six minute span to start the final quarter.

Fridley will get another juggernaut at St. Croix Lutheran (3-0) Friday at 7 p.m.

Follow the Sun Focus on Twitter at @MnSunFocus and on Facebook at Facebook.com/SunFocus