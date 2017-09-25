Police reports from Mounds View Sept. 6-12

Theft, burglary
• License plate – reported Sept. 11 on the 6000 block of Main Street.
• Package – reported stolen Sept. 11 on the 2900 block of County Road H.
• Alfredo bowls – reported stolen Sept. 11 on the 8200 block of Pleasant View Drive.
Driving while intoxicated
• Female driver – arrested for DWI Sept. 10 on Mounds View Boulevard and Quincy Street.
Criminal property damage
• Vehicle window – reported Sept. 8 on the 5400 block of Landmark Circle.
— Compiled by Sam Lenhart, Sun Focus Newspapers