Police reports from Mounds View Sept. 6-12

Theft, burglary

• License plate – reported Sept. 11 on the 6000 block of Main Street.

• Package – reported stolen Sept. 11 on the 2900 block of County Road H.

• Alfredo bowls – reported stolen Sept. 11 on the 8200 block of Pleasant View Drive.

Driving while intoxicated

• Female driver – arrested for DWI Sept. 10 on Mounds View Boulevard and Quincy Street.

Criminal property damage

• Vehicle window – reported Sept. 8 on the 5400 block of Landmark Circle.

— Compiled by Sam Lenhart, Sun Focus Newspapers