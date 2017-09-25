Fridley City Council approves agreements, awards contract for pond expansion

The Fridley City Council approved agreements with the Anoka Conservation District and Treehouse Foods for the Oak Glen Creek pond expansion project during the Sept. 11 meeting.

In addition the agreements, the city council also approved a bid and awarded a contract to Peterson Companies in the amount of $733,831.50, which is under the final engineer’s construction estimate of $929,540.00.

In 2013, Fridley completed the Oak Glen Creek Stabilization project west of East River Road.

“It was successful in mitigating erosion along some steep banks toward the Mississippi River but during that project in the analysis we did identify that peak flows from upstream can contribute to potential for future erosion even with the stabilization,” said Fridley Public Works Director James Kosluchar.

The area has also experienced some historic flooding frequently occurring between Commerce Lane and the BNSF railroad tracks.

“Treehouse Foods, on the west of Commerce Lane, is impacted by the flooding as well,” said Kosluchar. “Their loading dock area, near the BNSF right-of-way frequently floods and floats their trailers at times and in more rare events flood water can actually enter their building.”

The city has a detention pond upstream from the tracks but it is undersized for the 520 acre watershed, which flows through the Oak Glen Creek pond.

In 2014, the city requested that the Anoka Conservation District apply for funding to improve water quality and mitigate funding by expansion of the existing city pond.

“Coon Creek Watershed District played an essential role in examining whether it was feasible to do that and so our partners there supported us with some engineering analysis,” said Kosluchar.

The request was fortunately funded by the State Board of Water and Soil Resources for $517,780.

Property was also requested from Treehouse Foods predecessor as their match for the City and grant funding.

The city has reviewed multiple options for dealing with storm water for both achieving the water quality goals and providing good flood reduction for both the city and Treehouse Foods.

“We went through a lot of iterations with Treehouse staff and their engineers to finalize the project,” said Kosluchar.

The project will include:

• Expansion of the pond and the addition of an iron enhanced sand filter.

• A swale will be constructed atop the city’s 60-inch diameter storm sewer interceptor to enhance the capacity of the storm system,

• Grading at the north Treehouse entrance to further separate surcharged piping from their property.

Under a separate phase of the project an outfall pipe serving the lowest area around the Treehouse Foods Loading dock will be improved.

Anoka Conservation District project agreement

In order to fulfill the terms of the grant, the city must enter into a Joint Powers Agreement with the Anoka Conservation District, who have obtained $517,780 from the state Clean Water Fund program to assist in funding the project.

“Under this agreement the city will be responsible for constriction of the pond and IESF [Iron Enhanced Sand Filter],” said Kosluchar. “ACD acts as the granting agency because they were the only ones eligible at the time to apply for a grant.”

The agreement also states that the City of Fridley will responsible for maintenance of the system for the next 25 years.

Treehouse Foods project agreement

The second project agreement sets the terms between the city and Treehouse Foods. Treehouse has agreed to donate 1.33 acres of unimproved property to the city of Fridley and construction easements necessary to complete the project, and that the City will fund the project.

The agreement further acknowledges that Treehouse Foods will not be assessed for the project, and that they are able to discharge into the pond for future expansion to undeveloped property.

The entire work that the city will commit to is within the amount budgeted for this project in 2017.

The project will be funded from a $900,000 allocation in the Storm Water Capital Fund. The remaining improvement is estimated at $140,000, which will allow its completion.

The majority of the project is expected to be completed this fall.

