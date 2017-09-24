Ramsey County Sheriff Jack Serier announces campaign for 2018 election

Pledging to continue character-based leadership at the sheriff’s office, Sheriff Jack Serier announced his intention to run in the 2018 election at an engaging rally of supporters. The formal launch of Sheriff Jack’s campaign was held Sept. 13, overlooking the Mississippi River at the Harriet Island Wigington Pavilion.

“I am committed to the people of Ramsey County to lead an organization through trust, respect, and accountability. In a time where much is being said and written about law enforcement, my job as your sheriff is to continue to focus my efforts on these core principles.

“We have found that the community has endorsed hiring and promoting for the character traits of respect, responsibility, honor, and truth. We then train to meet community needs. I will not bend in our continuing efforts to fill our ranks with great people committed to serving others.”

St. Paul City Council member, Dan Bostrom, introduced Sheriff Serier, reading a statement of support from former Sheriff Matt Bostrom. Serier spoke for several minutes, highlighting accomplishments since being unanimously selected last January by the Ramsey County Board of Commissioners to serve out Matt Bostrom’s term. Since then, Sheriff Serier has:

• Achieved clearance from the County Board to hire the greatest number of personnel in the history of the long-understaffed Detention Center. Ahead of schedule, the department is now hiring, training, and deploying over 30 new employees into the facility.

“Our current staff has done tremendous work to meet the challenges of being understaffed for the size of the facility and I continue to applaud them for it. New staff have already begun work and we will be fully staffed with high quality co-workers at work in the facility by Dec. 1 of this year.”

• Continued to invest in higher levels of community engagement and recruitment. Since Sheriff Serier took the reins at the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office, each new class of Correctional Officers and Deputies has been over 50 percent diverse for women and people of color. In addition, Sheriff Serier promoted the first female Chief Deputy in the history of the agency, promoted an African American undersheriff, and four other women to top-level administrative positions.

“I am fully committed to the racial and gender diversity I first committed to when I became sheriff. And I have been able to achieve a diversity record in promotions and new hires never before seen in the history of this sheriff’s office as a result of our work.”

• As the new chair of the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council, Sheriff Serier is working with criminal justice partners to make improvements in mental health in the criminal justice system.

Serier stressed the priority for his staff at the sheriff’s office is to develop innovative ways to engage the community. They are working to forge new connections with youth focused on creating better relationships with officers and they are working with concerned community groups interested in building a more trusting relationship with law enforcement.

Prior to being sheriff, Serier served several leadership positions in the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office, two years as chief deputy (2015-2017), undersheriff of the public safety services division (2012-2015), inspector in policy development and later as (delete) manager of the water patrol, dive team and the canine unit (2011-2012).

Serier previously served as a patrol officer in the Stillwater, Eagan and St. Paul police departments. During his time in St. Paul, Sheriff Serier worked as a firearms instructor, training officer, training sergeant/academy commandant, patrol supervisor, investigator, executive officer to an assistant chief, and as a police commander for an investigations and district narcotics unit.

Serier holds a bachelor of arts degree from Hamline University. He earned a master’s degree in education and a doctoral degree in leadership, policy and administration from the University of St. Thomas in Saint Paul. He is also a graduate of the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia.

Sheriff Serier said he loves teaching others and serves as an assistant professor at St. Mary’s University, adjunct faculty at the University of St. Thomas, and as an instructor for the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension’s management program. Serier serves on the board of directors of the Northeast Youth and Family Services. Serier was a scout leader for many years, is an Eagle Scout, and is currently on the President’s Council of the Northern Star Council of the Boy Scouts of America.

Serier and his wife, Kathryn are residents of St. Paul’s east side. Married for 26 years, they have two adult children, Laura and Alex.

The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office provides security for the courts; protects county waterways; deals with warrants; services and staffs a pre-trial detention facility; and works with law enforcement partners in the county and across the region. The sheriff’s office is also the police agency for seven communities in Ramsey County.

Sheriff Serier leads an agency that has over 400 members, including full-time and part-time staff, temporary employees and active volunteers; has an annual operating budget of approximately $51 million; and provides a wide-ranging variety of law enforcement and public safety services to more than 540,000 residents.

