Police reports from Columbia Heights Sept. 6-13

Theft, burglary

• Bicycle – reported stolen Sept. 7 on he 4400 block of University Avenue NE.

• Theft – reported Sept. 7 on the 4600 block of Central Avenue NE.

• Burglary – reported Sept. 7 on the 500 block of 40th Avenue NE.

• Fraud – reported Sept. 8 on the 700 block of 45th Avenue NE.

• Burglary – reported Sept. 9 on the 3800 block of Mckinley Street NE.

• Cash – reported Sept. 10 on the 4400 block of Reservoir Boulevard NE.

• Theft – reported Sept. 10 on the 3900 block of Reservoir Boulevard NE.

• Burglary – reported Sept. 11 on the 3700 block of Huset Parkway NE.

• Bicycle – reported stolen Sept. 12 on the 900 block of 49th Avenue NE.

• Burglary – reported Sept. 13 on the 500 block of 40th Avenue NE.

Driving while intoxicated

• Female driver – arrested for DWI Sept. 8 on 40th Avenue NE ad Jefferson Street NE.

• Female driver – arrested for DWI Sept. 9 on the 4800 block of Central Avenue NE.

Criminal property damage

• Vehicle window – reported damaged Sept. 9 on the 4800 block of 4th Street NE.

• Vandalism – reported Sept. 10 on the 900 block of 45th Avenue NE.

• Vandalism – reported Sept. 10 on the 4400 block of Central Avenue NE.

• Vandalism – reported Sept. 10 on the 5200 block of 7th Street NE.

– Compiled by Sam Lenhart, Sun Focus Newspapers