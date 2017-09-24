Area teams compete in Rum River Run

By Matthew Davis

[email protected]

Several area teams participated in the Rum River Run in Anoka Sept. 14.

Results are:

Boys

Irondale

The Knights came in sixth out of 16 teams. Top 5 runners are: Felix Ongara in 24th, Spencer Brown in 35th, Jeff Sundkuhler in 43, Kojo Herzog in 47th, Mark Sipahimalani in 48th.

Totino-Grace

The Eagles placed 14th in the meet. Top finishers were Alex Thayer in 14th, Dylan Sable in 46th, Chris Hadzima in 86th, Matt Boston in 90th and Carter Melsha in 93rd.

Spring Lake Park

The Panthers came in 16th. Top 5 placers are: George Gerard in 95th, Ethan Clark in 104th, Quinn Olsen in 112th, Joe Whann in 113 and Collin Lief 115th.

Girls

Irondale

The Knights placed 12th in the team race. Top 5 finishers are: Elizabeth VanLoon in 14th, Ashley Kluz in 55th, Antonia Arendse in 56th, Kari McKay in 78th, Zella Fruzyna in 79th and Elsa Osmond in 80th.

Totino-Grace

Grace placed 14th as a team. Top 5 runners are: Emile Myer in 17th, Kylie Wahlin in 46th, Veronica Kuffel in 82nd, Katelyn Gasperlin in 85th, Alaina Jesh in 92nd.

Spring Lake Park

Park placed 16th in the meet. Top finishers are; Jenna Terrio in 32nd, Claire VanDenTop in 47th, Taryn Richard in 89th, Emma Curran in 90th, Sidney Wallraff in 95th, Leah Sheedlo in 101st.

Follow the Sun Focus on Twitter at @MnSunFocus and on Facebook at Facebook.com/SunFocus