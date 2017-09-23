SBM Fire Department hosting four open houses

By Eric Hagen

The Spring Lake Park-Blaine-Mounds View Fire Department is hosting open houses at its four fire stations on different dates between Sept. 23 and Oct. 7. Residents are invited to visit one or more of the four fire stations of the Spring Lake-Park-Blaine-Mounds View Fire Department for open houses scheduled between Sept. 23 and Oct. 7. Visitors will be able to sit in fire trucks. (File Photo)

Each fall, fire departments across the country hold open houses around the time of National Fire Prevention Week, which this year runs Oct. 8-14. The Great Chicago fire killed more than 250 people from Oct. 8-10 in 1871. While fire departments do educational outreach in schools and the community at-large throughout the year, this tragedy that happened 146 years ago is why departments make a point of holding at least one open house in the fall. Vehicle extrication demonstrations will be taking place at Stations 1, 2 and 3. (File Photo)

Station 4, 10290 Lever St., Blaine, will hold the first open house on Saturday, Sept. 23, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be a fire sprinkler demonstration and a bounce house.

Station 2, 1149 89th Ave. NE, Blaine, has its open house on Monday, Sept. 25 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Firefighters will show how they open smashed-in vehicle doors to rescue someone. A helpful demonstration will also be taking place on how to put out kitchen grease fires. Connexus Energy will show the dangers of electricity and best practices to stay safe.

The SBM Fire Department’s only station in Spring Lake Park, Station 1, has an open house scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 30, from 1 to 4 p.m. Many new fun activities that kids would enjoy are new this year, including a bounce house, rock climbing wall and face painter. There will also be food served and multiple demonstrations. Xcel Energy will be presenting on electrical safety. Other demonstrations include vehicle extrication and cooking grease fires.

At Station 3, 11920 Ulysses St. NE, Blaine, there will be a display on how to plan the best escape route out of your home in the event of a fire, there will be another vehicle extrication demonstration and a helicopter will be landing. The SBM Fire Station 3 open house is on Saturday, Oct. 7, from 1 to 4 p.m.

