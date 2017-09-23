Police reports from Fridley Sept. 7-13

Theft, burglary

• Side mirror – reported stolen Sept. 7 on the 500 block of Osborne Road NE.

• Fraud – reported Sept. 7 on the 900 block of 73rd Avenue NE.

• Theft – reported Sept. 7 on the 5200 block of Central Avenue NE.

• Tools – reported stolen Sept. 8 on the 600 block of Ironton Street NE.

• Vehicle theft – reported Sept. 8 on the 6300 block of 7th Street NE.

• Theft – reported Sept. 9 on the 6200 block of University Avenue NE.

• Vehicle theft – reported Sept. 9 on the 7700 block of Elm Street NE.

• Theft – reported Sept. 10 on the 5300 block of 7th Street NE.

• Shoplifter – reported Sept. 10 on the 8400 block of University Avenue NE.

• Theft – reported Sept. 11 on the 5600 block of West Bavarian Pass NE.

• Bicycle theft – reported Sept. 12 on the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE.

• Cell phone – reported stolen Sept. 12 on the 500 block of 61st Avenue­ NE.

• Theft – reported Sept. 13 on the 700 block of 53rd Avenue NE.

• Robbery – reported Sept. 13 on the 5100 block of 53rd Street NE.

Driving while intoxicated

• Driver – arrested for DWI Sept. 7 on the 1600 block of North Innsbruck Drive NE.

• Male driver – arrested foe DWI Sept. 9 on 44th Avenue NE and Main Street NE.

• Driver – arrested for DWI Sept. 10 on the 6400 block of University Avenue NE.

• Female driver – arrested for DWI Sept. 10 on the 6400 block of Highway 65 NE.

Criminal property damage

• Vehicle damage – reported Sept. 7 on the 90 block of 43rd Avenue NE.

• Vandalism – reported Sept. 9 on the 1200 block of East Moore Lake Drive NE.

• Hit and run – reported Sept. 10 on the 8100 block of University Avenue NE.

• Property damage – reported Sept. 10 on 1000 block of East Moore Lake Drive NE.

• Hit and run – reported Sept. 10 on 73rd Avenue NE and Highway 65 NE.

— Compiled by Sam Lenhart, Sun Focus Newspapers