Fridley City Council approves 2018-22 Capital Investment Program

The Fridley City Council approved the 2018-22 Capital Investment Program during its Sept. 11 meeting.

The Capital Investment Program is a plan created by city staff to provide and maintain facilities for the citizens and businesses in Fridley.

Similar to the annual operating budget, the Capital Investment Program is a policy document and because the city’s priorities and available resources often change it is require that the plan be reevaluated annually.

“It is usually the first step in developing the budget for next year,” said Fridley Finance Director Shelley Peterson. “It includes projects and equipment scheduled for the next five years and it includes a couple of different fund types.”

The fund types covered in the Capital Investment Program include governmental, equipment, infrastructure, and enterprise funds.

The goal of creating a separate Capital Investment Program document is to focus on capital projects.

These projects often require future planning to assure financing and implementation procedures collaborate. Previously, there have been two council work sessions where the council to reviewed the proposed Capital Investment Program.

On July 10, the council and staff held an in-depth review of the Capital Investment Program draft and on Aug. 29, the council made adjustments to the Capital Investment Program tables for each of the Capital Funds.

General Fund expenses

“The first thing we do in developing the capital investment program is we determine what we need for operations and that is primarily our general fund,” said Peterson. “We look at what some of our expense assumptions are for the next year.”

City staff made assumption based on labor agreements, step increases, workers compensation insurance, property liability insurance, utilities and operating expenses.

However, reductions in fuel cost, computer maintenance in the police department and salt for winter road treatments are anticipated, which amounts to about $80,000 in savings.

“In our expenses for operations we are anticipating close to a little over half a million dollars [$566,000,000] that we will need to support that general fund operation,” said Peterson.

General Fund revenues

City staff also determined what the increase in revenues will look like in 2018.

“Local government aid is anticipated to increase $160,000,” said Peterson. “We are proposing we designate that to the general fund to offset the increased expenditures, which means that LGA still has 40 percent going towards our capital investments and the capital funds.”

Additionally, city staff proposed an increase to administrative service charges to other funds and a 4 percent increase to HRA and utility funds, which the city has frozen for the past two years.

Those administrative fees come from the “services that the general fund has been providing” to support the water, sewer and HRA funds, said Peterson.

General Fund balanced

The preliminary general fund budget was balanced with an estimated five percent levy increase.

“Balancing of the general fund is preliminary right now and it is a balanced budget with that levy of fiver percent and it does not require that we use reserves,” said Peterson.

In 2017, the median valued home was $170,000 and their estimated portion of taxes was $742. In 2018, the value of that same home has increased to $186,500.

“With no levy increase their taxes will still increase by about 7.75 percent or a little under $5 a month,” said Peterson. “A five percent levy brings that monthly impact to just under $8 a month.”

If the council approves the five percent levy, the percent change will go up to approximately 12.74 percent.

City staff will continue to research and identify additional cost savings, revenue sources and potential increases in the revenue projections for 2018 and beyond.

Capital funds

There is no change in the portion of LGA proposed for Capital Funds, which means that the same amount that was approved last year will go in this year. However, in 2018, the Capital Investment Program reflects deferments of about $268,000 in police, fire and public works equipment.

“All of the capital funds are anticipated to use reserves to support the projects that are planned,” said Peterson. “The total for all of these funds if you exclude the building fund, which is our $50 million dollar civic campus, is about $470,000 in reserves.”

Approximately $217,000 of that is in the street fund with significant project planned.

“The 2019 column of the summary also reflects debt issuance for equipment and over the last several years we have deferred a lot of equipment and it seems to be in 2019 and 2020,” said Peterson.

If this ends up being the case, it would require the city to finance 1.5 million for new equipment.

Utility funds

The city will continue to rehabilitate and replace water, sewer and storm water infrastructure.

If consumption and expenditure estimates hold, it could provide the city with a water and sewer rate schedule for the next 10 years.

In 2018, staff is estimating water revenues to increase by 11 percent and sewer revenues to increase by 4.3 percent.

“The goal is to stabilize rate increase to about 3 percent per year,” said Peterson. “I want to caution that it is dependant on expenditure and assumptions.”

The utility rate study for water and sewer funds will be presented to the council during the Sept. 25 conference meeting.

Next steps

The city council will approve a preliminary tax levy on Sept. 25 and hold a public meeting on the 2018 budget and proposed tax levy on Nov. 27. The final 2018 budget and tax levy are scheduled to be adopted in December.

Other business

In other business at the Sept. 11 meeting, the Fridley Council consented to an HRA levy payable in 2018.

Minnesota Statues authorizes the HRA to levy properties within the community to support housing and redevelopment efforts. The 2018 Levy is equal to .0185 percent of the estimated market value which is the maximum allowed by state law. The 2018 levy for the HRA is anticipated to collect $447,023 based on a city-wide estimated market value of $2,416,338,500.”

The levy will cost approximately $34.41 per year for a home valued at $186,000 and $185.00 per year for a commercial property valued at $1,000,000.

Revenues from the levy will be directed towards ongoing and future redevelopments.

The HRA tax levy is due to Anoka County by Sept. 30.

