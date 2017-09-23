Columbia Heights School Board hears 2018 preliminary levy proposal

By Vicki Ikeogu

Contributing Writer

Declines in state-aid subsidies could result in Columbia Heights taxpayers making up the difference for portions of the proposed 2018 Columbia Height School District levy.

Columbia Heights School District Director of Finance and Operations Bill Holmgren provided members of the school board with the preliminary budget at the board’s Sept. 12 meeting.

Holmgren said out of the district’s general fund, the equity revenue is slated to increase by $119,812 from 2017 for a total of $552,213.

“Overall, that is an increase from where we were,” he said. “What you see is that we have an increase of about $119,000 in the levy, but the aid of course going up much less. So, we are levying about $27,000 (in new revenue) but we are getting $80,000 less in aid.”

In addition, Holmgren said the location revenue – an amount of money that any school district can request even if they did not have a levy – increased by $260,590 from FY 2017. This overall was a decrease of $6,500.

“Even though we are seeing an increase in our levy (for location revenue), there is really no new money that is going to come into the budget for this category,” Holmgren said.

The referendum category also saw a six-figure increase from 2017 of $282,556. But overall, Holmgren said, money in this category is going down $122,000.

“Again, that’s a shift, it’s an equalizing factor that the state plays with,” he said. “So we will be getting much less aid and we will be levying some more money just to try and remain the same.”

Tentatively, the school district’s general fund portion of the 2018 proposed levy will be $3,907,772, up 15.98 percent from FY 2017.

Holmgren did present other budgetary information on the designated portion of the levy, operating capital and community education. However, those numbers only included the FY 2017 and did not have a firm grasp on the projected 2018 numbers.

With the information currently available from the district and the Minnesota Department of Education, Holmgren could provide further historical context on the proposed 2018 budget increase.

“But if you look back to 2011, we actually aren’t any higher than we were back then,” he said.

Over the next few weeks small adjustments to the numbers presented in the preliminary budget will change as MDE reevaluates its findings.

“And of course, as our enrollment numbers get firmed up for FY 2017 we will have a better understanding of the appropriate numbers to use (in preparing our 2018 tax levy),” Holmgren said.

The preliminary budget proposal will be brought to the school board at its Sept. 26 meeting. Board members will be asked to vote on the proposed budget and set the maximum levy increase. In the weeks following up until around November, school district staff will work to solidify budget numbers and develop a final draft budget. Holmgren said a clearer picture of the 2018 school board levy will be available around November.