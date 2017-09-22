School Board – INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 13

DESCRIPTION OF PROPOSED SCHOOL CONSTRUCTION PROJECT

Columbia Heights Public Schools, ISD #13 is proposing a single question bond referendum on November 7, 2017. The ballot question would authorize $16,000,000 in bonding authority to finance facility and site improvements at North Park Elementary and the High School. At North Park, additions are proposed to house PreK / Kindergarten students and provide cafeteria space. Together the two additions would provide an estimated 12,000 square feet of new building space. Other projects proposed at North Park include the relocation of administrative office space along with a secure building entrance, renovations to existing space and additional parking. At the High School, a 3,000 square foot band room addition and renovations of performing arts areas are proposed.

The school board believes the proposed projects are in the best long-term interest of the district. The projects would be scheduled for completion in the 2018 – 2020 calendar years. Cost estimates by building/ project type are as follows:

The district has supplied cost estimates to operate and staff the additional building space and believes existing revenues will be sufficient to fund the operational cost increases associated with the proposed facility additions.

If the bond referendum is successful and bonds are sold, the debt service on the bonds will be eligible for debt service equalization under Minn. Stat. 123B.53, Subd. 3, if the bond schedule is approved. The amount of debt service equalization aid, if any, the district receives is determined annually and is dependent upon property wealth, student population, and other statutory requirements.

REVIEW AND COMMENT STATEMENT

Based upon the departments analysis of the school districts required documentation and other pertinent information from sources of the Minnesota Department of Education, the Commissioner of Education provides a positive review and comment.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE

Persons desiring additional information regarding this proposal should contact the school district superintendents office.

/s/ Dr. Brenda Cassellius,

Commissioner

August 31, 2017

Published in the

Columbia Hgt-Fridley Sun Focus

September 22, 2017

733348

http://focus.mnsun.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2017/09/733348-1.pdf