Police reports from New Brighton Sept. 3-9

Theft

• Vehicle theft – reported Sept. 3 on the 700 block of 5th Street SW.

• Theft – reported Sept. 5 on the 800 block of W County Road D.

• Burglary – reported Sept. 6 on the 1500 block of Silver Lake Road NW.

• Gas drive off – reported Sept. 6 on the 200 block of County Road E2.

• Theft – reported Sept. 8 on the 600 block of W County Road D.

• Shoplifter – reported Sept. 9 on the 200 block of County Road E2.

Driving while intoxicated

• Male driver – arrested for DWI Sept. 3 on Old Highway 8 NW and 6th Avenue NW.

• Male driver – arrested for DWI Sept. 3 on Thom Drive and Cleveland Avenue.

• Male driver – arrested for DWI Sept. 4 on Rice Creek Road and Stinson Boulevard.

Criminal property damage

• Vehicle paint – reported damaged Sept. 5 on the 1300 block of Pike Lake Circle.

• Vending machine – reported damaged Sept. 8 on the 2200 block of Silver Lane.

