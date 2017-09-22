Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF FRIDLEY, ANOKA COUNTY, MINNESOTA

PUBLIC HEARING

(Legal Notice)

Notice is hereby given that the City of Fridley City Council will conduct a public hearing at 7:00 p.m. on October 9, 2017 in the Council Chambers at 6431 University Avenue, to consider, and possibly adopt, the proposed assessment for the following improvements:

2017 NUISANCE ABATEMENT Assess 1 year @ 6.5% Interest $20,412.19

The proposed assessment rolls are on file for public inspection at the Finance Office. Notices are being mailed to all property owners.

Written or oral objections will be considered at the meeting. No appeal may be taken as to the amount of an assessment unless a signed, written objection is filed with the clerk prior to the hearing or is presented to the presiding officer at the hearing. The council may, upon such notice, consider any objection to the amount of a proposed individual assessment at an adjourned meeting, upon such further notice to the affected property owners, as it deems advisable.

An owner may appeal an assessment to district court pursuant to Minnesota Statutes Section 429.081 by serving notice of the appeal upon the Mayor or Clerk of the City within 30 days after the adoption of the assessment and filing such notice with the District Court within ten days after service upon the Mayor or Clerk.

The City of Fridley has adopted Resolution No. 14-1995 deferring special assessment payments for senior citizens. The City Council may defer the payment of special assessments for any homestead property owned by a person 65 years of age or older, or for persons retired due to permanent and total disability for which it would be a hardship to make the payments.

By: Scott J. Lund, Mayor

ATTEST: Debra A. Skogen, City Clerk

Published in the

Columbia Hgt-Fridley Sun Focus

September 22, 2017

