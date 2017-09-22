Community & People

New Brighton ThrivExpo draws crowd

By

New Brighton Parks and Recreation hosted their sixth annual adult 55+ ThrivExpo on Thursday, Sept. 14, at the New Brighton Community Center. The afternoon was filled with information on how adults age 55 and older can “thrive” and age well in their community. Several exhibitors specializing in serving older adults shared how their services can help make senior living a bit easier. The event also featured seminars concerning senior wellness issues. (Sun Focus staff photos by Sam Lenhart)

Area adults 55 and over attended the New Brighton Parks and Recreation ThrivExpo on the Sept. 14. The event features exhibitor booths, special seminars, games and more. Phyllis O’Brien of Fridley and Shirley Demmer of Fridley attended the New Brighton Parks and Recreation ThrivExpo on the Sept. 14. Over 40 exhibitor booths provided seniors with information on how to thrive and age well in the community New Brighton Parks and Recreation 55+ ThrivExpo on Sept. 14. Many attendees at the New Brighton Parks and Recreation 55+ ThrivExpo participated in trick-taking games of Bridge. Hellen Mattsen of New Brighton and Dallas Schultz of New Brighton talked bicycle safety during the annual New Brighton Parks and Recreation 55+ ThrivExpo. Attendees at the 2017 New Brighton Parks and Recreation 55+ ThrivExpo listened to seminars regarding tooth care, skin care and more.
