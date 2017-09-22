New Brighton ThrivExpo draws crowd

New Brighton Parks and Recreation hosted their sixth annual adult 55+ ThrivExpo on Thursday, Sept. 14, at the New Brighton Community Center. The afternoon was filled with information on how adults age 55 and older can “thrive” and age well in their community. Several exhibitors specializing in serving older adults shared how their services can help make senior living a bit easier. The event also featured seminars concerning senior wellness issues. (Sun Focus staff photos by Sam Lenhart)

