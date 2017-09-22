New Brighton Council certifies 2017 preliminary budget, tax levy

The New Brighton City Council on Sept. 12 authorized certifying the preliminary property tax levy and general fund budget for the 2018 fiscal year with a 4-1 vote.

The council reviewed the general fund budget during previous work sessions before taking a vote.

State law requires the city to certify a preliminary general fund budget and property tax levy to Ramsey County by Sept. 30. The final levy can be lower than the preliminary number, but not higher.

City Manager Dean Lotter recommended that the 2018 General Fund Budget be $15,859,270, which represents an increase of 4.98 percent over the 2017 Amended Budget.

“Once again we are proud to announce that there is no use of reserves,” said Finance Director Brenda Davitt.

The proposed 2018 budget includes a proposed total city-wide tax levy of $8,661,170 for taxes payable in 2018. The proposed 2017 tax levy is an increase of $761,070.

The property tax impact on residents will vary depending on the property’s value and change in value relative to other properties in the city.

The median value of a home in New Brighton is estimated to increase 7 percent in 2018. The proposed budget will cost the median valued home approximately $845 a year, which is $72 more a year than 2017.

Items representing the levy increase are $230,900 for the 2018 street reconstruction project as well as an additional $$257,30 transfer from LGA to continue funding for future street reconstructions.

According to city documents, other noteworthy items include new personnel of $95,920, COLA increases totaling $238,300, an increase in utility administrative revenue increase of $154,800, and a decrease of capital replacement funding of $95,70.

Additionally, a “Turnover Ratio” is included in the 2017 budget.

The city has also budgeted for all positions assuming they are filled 100 percent of the time. Due to normal turnover, some positions are vacant for a period of time every year so to develop a tighter budget, $100,900 was placed into the 2018 proposed budget as a negative expenditure.

“Staff understands that there are strains on our budget and strains on the property tax,” said Davitt. “To help the city run more efficiently…some of the things that we have done is join in with other local government agencies for several joint power agreements. We also have informal sharing equipment contracts with other agencies.”

The city also has a partnerships with the Minnesota Police Chiefs for rented office space and has recently created an internal service fund, which allows the capital replacement funds to slowly provide funding in later years so the city does not have to issue debt for replacements to the fleet and non-fleet program.

Once the preliminary levy is adopted it can be lowered but not increased.

“That is so Ramsey County can send out the Truth and Taxation notices to citizens to give them an idea of what their 2018 property taxes are going to look like,” said Davitt.

The 2017 budget discussion with public comment is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 5. The final 2017 budgets and tax levies will be adopted during the regular city council business meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 12, at 6:30 p.m.

For residents that would benefit from tax relief, the State of Minnesota provides a number of programs that are designed to offset local tax increases. Depending on household income, residents could potentially receive a partial refund.

Council Member Gina Bauman was against certifying the 2018 preliminary property tax levy and general fund budget.

“I am somebody who looks at a budget at a zero based budgeting and not a baseline budgeting,” said Bauman. “When you start at zero then you can focus on your core services, your streets, your public safety and those kind of things. Not just add three percent on top of three percent because every year it compounds and gets larger.”

For a complete break down of the 2017 proposed budget, visit www.ci.new-brighton.mn.us/.

