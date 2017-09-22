Columbia Heights council approves proposed 2018 budget and tax levy

By Vicki Ikeogu

Contributing Writer

Columbia Heights property owners are more than likely going to see an increase in taxes in 2018, but how much that increase will be is still in the works.

At the Sept. 11 city council meeting, Columbia Heights Finance Director Joe Kloiber stated the city’s gross tax levy is set to increase to as much as 4.9 percent in 2018.

That equates to an increase of $529,000 over the 2017 gross tax levy budget.

“The gross levy includes both the share paid by the local taxpayer and the share subsidized by the taxpayers across the metro called the Fiscal Disparities Subsidy,” Kloiber said.

In the City Managers Budget Message Book 2018, city staff estimate the Fiscal Disparities Subsidy portion of the gross tax levy will decrease from current levels. This, Kloiber said, would cause local taxpayers to pay a larger share of that 4.9 percent potential levy increase.

That decrease in the Fiscal Disparities Subsidy would account for an additional $182,000 being paid by Columbia Heights taxpayers. This coupled with the potential 4.9 percent increase in the 2018 gross tax levy budget would result in taxpayers coming up with a total of $711,000.

However, Kloiber said, projections for 2019 would see the Fiscal Disparities Subsidy portion increasing to near 2017 levels. This projection forecasts the metro taxpayer subsidy levels to make up about $200,000. Kloiber said overall, the metro taxpayer subsidy does average itself out over the years.

The projected 4.9 percent gross tax levy increase is slated to fund several areas within the city.

“There are some additional services that the council has suggested we include in this proposed budget,” Kloiber said. “There is a proposed new full-time position for a communications coordinator. There is a proposed new portion of the levy that would be committed towards Central Avenue revitalization, basically a project levy, not for day-to-day operations. And there are some negotiation increases with the labor agreements that are slightly higher than they may have been in past years.”

While the 4.9 percent gross tax levy increase for 2018 is higher than the past several years, that increase remains significantly lower than the approved 2009 and 2010 levy increases. In those years, the gross tax levy increased by 9.33 percent in 2009 and 13.88 percent in 2010.

Since 2010, the average increase in the approved gross tax levies has been 3.55 percent.

Without much discussion, council members approved the preliminary budget and tax levy resolution.

City staff will begin the next stage of the state-mandated Truth-in-Taxation process. Council members will participate in evaluating the city’s budget at public meetings occurring on Oct. 2 and Nov. 6.

Taxpayers will receive notification of the proposed tax increases in November. A public hearing on those increases has been scheduled for 7 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 11.

The city council will adopt the budget at a public hearing in December. The final tax levy can be less than the proposed 4.9 percent increase, but it cannot exceed that amount.