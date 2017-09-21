Focus region calendar of events

Friday, Sept. 22

Beer Walkabout and SACA Food Drive, 4-6:30 p.m. at Fridley Liquor, 264 57th Avenue NE. Come sample some great beers and help collect food for Southern Anoka Community Assistance. The event is free but non-perishable food donations are encouraged.

Friday Night by Firelight, 7-8:30 p.m. at Springbrook Nature Center, 100 85th Avenue NE in Fridley. Join us at the new outdoor amphitheater for a night of storytelling, campfire and s’mores. A special visit will be made by Springbrook Swampblossom.

Saturday, Sept. 23

HeightsNEXT Fall Perennial Exchange, 11 a.m. to noon at North End of LaBelle Park, 1150 42nd Ave NE in Columbia Heights. Do you have any perennial plants that you want to divide and find a new home for? Dig up your extra perennials and share them (for free, to barter, or for sale – your choice).

Tuesday, Sept. 26

Dose of Reality, 7 p.m. at the Fridley High School Auditorium, 6000 West Moore Lake Drive. Fridley Police in partnership with Fridley School District and Cops & Clergy will be presenting a look at the Opioid epidemic in our area. Guest presenters include Anoka County District Attorney Tony Palumbo and Mercy – Unity Campus ER Physician Dr. David Romans. Find out how to spot prescription drug misuse and how to prevent it. Everyone welcome to this free event.

Wednesday, Sept. 27

Dose of Reality, 4-5 p.m. at Caribou Coffee, 272 57th Avenue NE in Fridley. Stop by and chat with Fridley Police Officers about crime prevention, neighborhood concerns, ask questions or share ideas.

Friday, Sept. 29

Friday Night by Firelight, 7-8:30 p.m. at Springbrook Nature Center, 100 85th Avenue NE in Fridley. Join us at the new outdoor amphitheater for a night of storytelling, campfire and s’mores. Things that Go Bump in the Night – taking the scare out of nocturnal creatures.

Saturday, Sept. 30

Citizens for Safer Streets, 1:30-3 p.m. at the Columbia Heights Public Library, 3939 Central Ave NE. Four out of five schools in the Columbia Heights School District are on 49th Avenue. Last year, families and community members saw an increase in significant traffic concerns on this road and have brought together a number of elected officials to work on the problem of safety and our children. Join neighbors and your representatives to hear what is being done to make 49th safer for the children.

Monday, Oct. 2

Mounds View Sons of Norway annual Membership Dinner, 6-9 p.m. at Abiding Savior Lutheran Church, 8211 Red Oak Drive in St Paul. Meatballs, a dessert buffet, and lefse. Entertainment by the Northstar Nordic dancers. Tickets $18 per person, payable at the door. Cash or check only. Conctact Craig Zuidema for reservations by September 27. Email: [email protected], Subject Line must read “Membership Dinner.” Home phone: (763) 783-1951, cell phone (763) 283-9032.

ARTS CALENDAR

Friday, Sept. 22

Minnetonka Arts book club, noon to 1:30 p.m. at the Minnetonka Center for the Arts, 2240 North Shore Drive, Wayzata. Open discussion of September book Portrait of an Artist: A Biography of Georgia O’Keefe by Laurie Lisle. Free, register at www.minnetonkaarts.org.

Always… Patsy Cline, 7:30 p.m. at the Lyric Arts Main Street Stage, 420 E Main St, Anoka. Based on a true story, this fun-loving musical recounts the unlikely friendship between the music legend and her most devoted fan, Louise Seger. Tickets $30-$34. Additional dates available. Show closes Oct. 1.

Saturday, Sept. 23

“Luminous Light” Exhibition opening, 6 to 8 p.m. at Hopkins Center for the Arts, 1111 Mainstreet. The opening reception for the MN Watercolor Society’s “Luminous Light” stems from a pool of over 350 Midwestern artists. Exhibition juried by Keren Kroul, visual artist and instructor at Augsburg College. Viewings open until Oct. 28.

NorthWords Writers, 10 a.m. to noon at the Banfill-Locke Center for the Arts, 6666 East River Rd, Fridley. Critique offered monthly alongside BLCA Writer-in-Residence. $5 workshop fee at the door.

Sunday, Sept. 24

Windspiration, 3 p.m. at the Arts Center on 7 Mainstage, 18285 MN-7, Minnetonka. The Minnetonka Concert Band featuring Jenni Volby, Minnetonka High School Class of 1995, performing the violin theme from “Schindler’s List.” Free.

Tuesday, Sept. 26

Practice writing, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Banfill-Locke Center for the Arts, 6666 East River Rd, Fridley. Join other writers each Tuesday morning at BLCA to practice writing in this facilitated group. Prompts are provided to inspire your writing for the day. All types of writers at any skill level are invited. Bring a notebook and a writing utensil. This group is free to attend, no RSVP necessary.

Romantica concert, 7:30 p.m. at the Yellow Tree Theatre, 320 5th Ave SE, Osseo. Led by masterful songwriter Ben Kyle, Romantica’s music is a mix of lush twang, folk and country soul. Tickets $22.

Wednesday, Sept. 27

Open studio Wednesdays with Joyce VanderWyst, 1 to 4 p.m. at Banfill-Locke Center for the Arts, 6666 East River Rd, Fridley. Experienced artist on hand to help with artistic advice in this open studio period. Free, tips accepted by artist.

Thursday, Sept. 28

The Modernist Eye opening reception, 6 to 8 p.m. at Artistry Atrium Gallery, 1800 W Old Shakopee Rd, Bloomington. St. Paul artist Barbara McIlrath paints natural landscapes inspired by the Mississippi and Lake Pepin areas.

Abstract opening preview, 6 to 8 p.m. at Minnetonka Center for the Arts, 2240 North Shore Drive, Wayzata. Curated by Artist-Instructor Ellen Richman and Exhibits Director Robert Bowman, Abstract highlights the vitality and scope of this genre. Free.

Michelle Griep book signing, 7 p.m. at the Barnes & Noble Galleria, 69th St and France Ave, Edina. Discussion and signing of Griep’s “12 Days at Bleakly Manor.”

Comedian Mike Lester, 8 p.m. at Royal Comedy Theatre, 809 Mainstreet, Hopkins. Tickets: $20. Age 21+ show. Additional showtimes Sept. 29 and 30.

Friday, Sept. 29

Return to Seattle: Tribute to MTV Unplugged, 8 p.m. at the Chanhassen Dinner Theatre, 501 West 78th Street. Tributes to 90s grunge favorites like Nirvana, Alice in Chains, Pearl Jam and more. $40 show only, $55 with preceding dinner at 6. Additional performance Sept. 30. Visit www.chanhassendt.com for tickets.

HISTORY CALENDAR

Friday, Sept. 22

The truth about drugs, 12 to 4 p.m. at North Hennepin Community College Grand Hall, 7411 85th Ave N, Brooklyn Park. Earn continuing education hours and how and why drugs came to be such societal issue. Senator Chris Eaton and Dr. Joy DeGruy will speak. Free for non-continuing ed students.

50th anniversary NHCC faculty art show closing, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at North Hennepin Community College Joseph Gazzuolo Fine Arts Gallery, 7411 85th Ave N, Brooklyn Park.

Saturday, Sept. 23

Treasures uncovered, 10 a.m. to noon at Lake Minnetonka Shores, 4515 Shoreline Drive, Spring Park. Discover the history and value of your heirlooms, treasures, and antiques. Admission is free, raffle at the close of the event. Appraisal limited to 50 guests, reserve your space online at www.westonkahistoricalsociety.org. Physical forms available at the Westonka Historical Society museum.

Sunday, Sept. 24

The Mysterious Old Radio Listening Society, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the James J. Hill Center, 80 W 4th St, St. Paul. Stories from the classic old-time radio vault, complete with historical notes and trivia performed live. $20, $15 advance tickets available at jjhill.org.

New Brighton Depot closes for the season.

Joseph Renville open house, 1:30 to 4 p.m. at the Gideon and Agnes Pond House, 401 East 104th St, Bloomington. Joseph Renville, a frontier fur trader of both French Canadian and Dakota descent, played an important role in the missionaries’ work with the Dakota. His contributions will be featured today in tours of the Gideon and Agnes Pond House. Sponsored by Bloomington Parks and Recreation. $2 suggested donation; free to kids, students, and PDHS members.

Thursday, Sept. 28

History Revealed: House Museums, 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Roseville Library, 2173 Hamline Ave N. Join Krista Finstad Hanson for an illustrated talk tracing the history and variety of Minnesota’s historic house museums — from majestic landmarks like Duluth’s Glensheen Mansion and St. Paul’s James J. Hill House, to smaller residences lovingly restored by local communities and historical societies like the Gibbs Farm in Falcon Heights.