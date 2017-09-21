Columbia Heights scholarship fundraiser

Reservations are now being accepted through Monday, Oct. 16, for the 10th Annual Columbia Heights High School Alumni Scholarship Foundation, Alumni of Distinction Dinner, Thursday, Oct. 26, at Jax Café.

This year the foundation is honoring the first nine Alumni of Distinction recipients. They are Matthew Miller (2008), Connie Bakken (2009), Joseph Lahti (2010), Pat Proft (2011), Earl Bakken (2012), Trish Van Pilsum (2013), John Alt (2014), Vern Hoium (2015) and Pfc. James LaBelle (2016).

The evening starts with a social hour and silent auction at 5:30 p.m. with the dinner and program beginning at 6:30 p.m. The cost for this year’s dinner is $75 per person or $140 for a couple. Tables of 10 are also available at $675. Of the cost, $40 for each person is not tax-deductible.

Reservations and more information can be made through Monday, Oct. 16, by calling 763-528-4601 or by email at [email protected] Silent Auction donations are also being accepted; call 763-242-5316.

Proceeds from the evening go toward funding scholarships for Columbia Heights High School students. Since its inception, the foundation has contributed nearly $400,000 in scholarships.

Jax Café is located at 1928 University Avenue NE in Minneapolis.