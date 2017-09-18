Police reports from Columbia Heights Aug. 30 – Sept. 6

Theft, burglary

• Residential burglary – reported Aug. 31 on the 3800 block of Quincy Street NE.

• License plate – reported stolen Sept. 1 on the 4800 block of University Avenue NE.

• Cash – reported stolen Sept. 2 on the 900 block of 40th Avenue NE.

• Burglary – reported Sept. 5 on the 4300 block of Central Avenue NE.

• License plate – reported stolen Sept. 5 on the 5000 block of 4th Street NE.

• Vehicle – reported stolen Sept. 6 on the 4200 block of 5th Street NE.

• Debit card – reported stolen Sept. 6 on the 4200 block of Central Avenue NE.

• Cell phone – reported stolen Sept. 6 on the 5100 block of Washington Street NE.

• Cell phone – reported stolen Sept. 6 on the 5200 block of Central Avenue NE.

• Mac and Cheese – reported stolen Sept. 6 on the 3700 block of Central Avenue NE.

Driving while intoxicated

• Male driver – arrested for DWI Sept. 1 on the 4000 block of University Avenue NE.

Criminal property damage

• Vandalism – reported Sept. 1 on the 3800 block of Stinson Boulevard NE.

• Port-A-Potty – reported damaged Sept. 2 on the 4700 block of 77th Street NE.

• Window – reported damaged Sept. 3 on the 4500 block of Madison Street NE.

• Propeller – reported stolen Sept. 3 on the 4400 block of Buchanan Street NE.

• Vandalism – reported Sept. 4 on the 600 block of 40th Avenue NE.

• Window – reported damaged Sept. 5 on the 5200 block of 5th Street NE.

• Vehicle – reported damaged Sept. 5 on the 800 block of 45th Avenue NE.

• Vandalism – reported Sept. 6 on the 5100 block of University Avenue NE.

— Compiled by Sam Lenhart, Sun Focus Newspapers