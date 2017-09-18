Community education director receives Columbia Heights superintendent’s ‘Above and Beyond’ award

Columbia Heights Public Schools Director of Community Education Kristen Stuenkel is the recipient of the 2017 Superintendent’s Above and Beyond Award. Supt. Kathy Kelly presented the district’s most significant award Wednesday, Aug. 30, at the district’s annual convocation. Kristen Stuenkel (Photo provided by Columbia Heights Public Schools)

Stuenkel – who has been in the district for 11 years with the last eight serving as the community education director – is the 11th recipient to receive the award, which formally recognizes an outstanding individual or organization exceeding the following criteria:

• Exemplifying Heights pride.

• Representing and carrying forward the legacy of what makes the community, and therefore our country, great.

• Having a passion for supporting students and creating worlds of opportunity for every learner.

• Going above and beyond the line of duty in education.

“Kristen has a passion for supporting students and creating worlds of opportunity for every learner,” said Supt. Kelly. “She is a champion for education and environmental issues, for health, for our community and global issues and perhaps most importantly for learners of all ages.”

“From our littlest scholars to high school graduates and beyond, Kristen Stuenkel is always looking for ways to improve people’s lives,” added the superintendent.

As community education director, Stuenkel oversees the district’s Early Childhood, Mini Adventures and Adventure Club childcare programs. She also is responsible for Adult Enrichment, Adult Basic Education and Family Center programs.

Among her accomplishments, she established the Blooming Heights Edible Schoolyard and Outdoor Classroom, the district’s Farm-to School programs and was instrumental in last year’s implementation of the free voluntary, everyday Pre-K 4 programming.

Stuenkel also oversees the district’s Statewide Health Improvement Program grants. An accomplished speaker, she has testified before State Legislature committees on behalf of early childhood programming and funding. Most recently, the Minnesota Department of Education announced Sept. 1 that CHPS was awarded a $750,000 21st Century Community Learning Center Grant, of which Stuenkel co-wrote the application.

In addition to receiving this year’s Above and Beyond award, Stuenkel was recognized for her commitment to community engagement through her tireless collaboration with government and service organizations. In 2016, she was one of the leaders of the City of Columbia Heights All-America City application and presentation – the city was the first of 10 cities selected, nationwide. This past year she also served as president of the Fridley/Columbia Heights Rotary Club.

