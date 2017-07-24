Mounds View Police Reports July 6-12

• Mounds View •

Theft, burglary

• Theft of gas – reported July 6 on the 2700 block of Mounds View Boulevard.

• Scrap metal – valued at $500 reported stolen July 7 on the 2900 block of Mounds View Boulevard.

• Theft of license plates – reported July 9 on the 2200 block of Buckingham Lane.

• Silver Jeep Liberty – reported stolen from an auto lot July 10 on the 2300 block of Mounds View Boulevard.

• Wallet and $80 cash – reported stolen July 11 on the 2400 block of Mounds View Boulevard.

• Tricycle bike with wire basket – reported stolen July 12 on the 2700 block of Mounds View Boulevard.

Driving while intoxicated

• Driving under the influence- arrested July 6 near the intersection of County Road H and Old Highway 8.

• Driving under the influence – arrested July 10 near the intersection of Silver Lake Road and County Road H2.

Criminal property damage

• Vehicle spray painted – reported July 7 on the 2100 block of Program Avenue.

— Compiled by Sarah Burghardt, Sun Focus Newspapers