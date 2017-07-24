Fridley City Council adopts law enforcement labor agreement

The Fridley City Council unanimously adopted the 2017-19 master labor agreement for Fridley police sergeants during the July 10 meeting.

City staff and Law Enforcement Labor Services Local 310 (sergeants) entered into negotiations in December of last year and reached an impasse with regards to some of the terms of the contract, which resulted in continuing discussions in a formal mediation on June 15.

“We met about three times since December to figure out what the issues are and to come up with an agreement,” said Fridley Human Resources Director Deborah Dalh. “We had a close arrangement but we couldn’t reach a final settlement so they filed for mediation with the Bureau of Mediation Services.”

With the assistance of a mediator both parties reached what we believe is a positive and reasonable settlement.

Wages negotiations were the biggest challenge. Both parties disagreed on which cities could be compared to Fridley in order to determine what the market rate was. It is the city’s position that sergeants are paid at the market or within one percent of the 2016 rates for comparable cities.

“Wages are really always at the very center of negotiations so this was not unusual in this particular set of negotiations,” said Dahl. “The market for us and establishing what that market is compared to our competitors, or I should say our similar cities, are really where we found disagreement and we needed to have a lot of discussion.”

Agreement

The three-year contract includes a wage increase of 2.5 percent in 2017, 2.75 percent in 2018 and 3 percent in 2019. The new contract also includes one additional holiday from 11 to 12. The employees in the unit also wanted to add $25 to their Retiree Health Savings Account, which is only employee dollars, and an agreement to increase tuition reimbursement from $2,925 to $3,600 was also reached.

Insurance employees in this bargaining unit will receive the same insurance benefit package as all other city employees, which includes the health, dental and life insurance and alternatives (cash option or benefit leave).

The agreement will increase expenses in the general fund budget by $34,000 in 2017.

The contract, effective Jan. 1, 2017, will be applied within the next few weeks and retroactive pay will be given.

The contract stipulations do not include overtime, shift differential or court time, which is unplanned. The agreement also does not include the possibility that the legislature may change the employer contribution for the PERA pension.

“There are times that can be intense in these negotiations but I believe everyone at the table including staff on both sides are very passionate and caring through this process,” said Dahl. “They were not unreasonable.”

The city has also reached a tentative agreement with the fire union but the contract details have yet to be released. Negotiations with the patrol unity are still underway with a mediation session scheduled for the end of August.

