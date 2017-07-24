Columbia Heights National Night Out

Columbia Heights neighborhoods are invited to participate in National Night Out on Tuesday, Aug. 1.

National Night Out is an annual nationwide event that encourages neighbors to hold block parties and get to know each other as an effort to encourage participation in anti-crime programs and make the community safer. The event also strengthens neighborhood spirit and police-community partnerships.

During the evening event, officers will also gather donated food items to be given to Southern Anoka Community Assistance.

Those interested in more information or hosting an event in their neighborhood, contact Officer Josh Huebner at [email protected] or 763-706-8142.